France was the first EU officially introduces app for face recognition
The French government intends to use the app for face recognition online, to provide citizens with the opportunity to place a digital identity with the help of mobile gadgets.
This writes The Telegraph.
— France intends to become the first EU country, which will use the app for face recognition to provide citizens with the opportunity to implement a secure digital identity, the message reads.
The government of President Emmanuel Macron is committed to run the program the identity of a person, named Alicem, in November.
At the same time, as noted, critics of this idea believe that this is a premature step, given the potential violation of privacy of the individual.
— Alicem (this abbreviation means “Certified online authentication using a mobile device”) is a program that allows “any person who decided to use her to prove their identity online in a safe way, according to the website of the Ministry of internal Affairs of France.
To confirm the identity the application reads the chip of electronic passports and biometric matches a picture of a document with the mobile phone user through a menu of face recognition.
After confirming the identity of the user will be able to access many government services without additional checks.