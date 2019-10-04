France was the first EU officially introduces app for face recognition

| October 4, 2019 | News | No Comments

The French government intends to use the app for face recognition online, to provide citizens with the opportunity to place a digital identity with the help of mobile gadgets.

Франция первой в ЕС официально вводит приложение для распознавания лиц

This writes The Telegraph.

— France intends to become the first EU country, which will use the app for face recognition to provide citizens with the opportunity to implement a secure digital identity, the message reads.

The government of President Emmanuel Macron is committed to run the program the identity of a person, named Alicem, in November.

At the same time, as noted, critics of this idea believe that this is a premature step, given the potential violation of privacy of the individual.

— Alicem (this abbreviation means “Certified online authentication using a mobile device”) is a program that allows “any person who decided to use her to prove their identity online in a safe way, according to the website of the Ministry of internal Affairs of France.

To confirm the identity the application reads the chip of electronic passports and biometric matches a picture of a document with the mobile phone user through a menu of face recognition.

After confirming the identity of the user will be able to access many government services without additional checks.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr