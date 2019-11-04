Frank PA Svetlana Loboda on stage brought fans
Svetlana Loboda repeatedly placing a breathtaking show. The concert at the International music festival “Parus”, which is the third time held in Dubai (UAE), is no exception.
On this day the singer did not go in for sports (workout of the actress every day), rightly decided to replace fitness dancing. “Just dance” — with a smile admitted it 7days.ru before the concert. And did not disappoint. Fiery PA Svetlana started a huge crowded auditorium.
In the hall she supported mother and daughter: eight-year-old Evangelina and polutorogodovalogo the Tilde. “My mother and daughter rest in Dubai for a month. And I’m with them all my free time last week. Today, for example, Eva and I taught the poem, but with Tile played. And, of course, all of us together bathed in the sea, what we do every day.”
Spectators were in for a surprise at the end of the concert. Artist encore performed his hit “Super star”, which opened the concert. At the end of the show viewers were waiting for fireworks over the Persian Gulf.