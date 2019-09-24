Fraudsters fleeced Americans of $900 thousand, posing as IRS agents by phone
The police said that two women from California were posing as employees of the IRS (IRS) in a nationwide phone Scam that brought them almost a million dollars at the expense of the many victims.
One of the victims received a “cold call” on September 4 from a woman posing as IRS agent, threatening to arrest him if he doesn’t pay 2200 dollars in gift cards Target. The victim followed the instructions of the caller and later alerted the police, writes the New York Post.
Police tracked the gift cards to target in Los Angeles and used the recording from surveillance cameras to identify two suspects: Eileen Lou from Los Angeles and JI Hyun Lee of Gardena, both for 25 years.
Detectives found the vehicles used by these women , new electronics, gift cards and other items worth about 900,000 dollars.
It is unclear how many items were purchased with funds obtained by fraud. Detectives believe that the scammers may be more victims.
“It is obvious that these suspects are well-organized their activities and relied on the intimidation of victims who were afraid to be arrested,” said police officials.
Both women were arrested on Thursday, September 19, and then released on bail.
Lu was charged with theft under false pretenses and conspiracy to commit the crime, Lee was accused of conspiracy to commit a crime.