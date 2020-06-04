Free beer, Hiking and $20 thousand: the brewery opened a dream vacancy for experienced hikers
Beer company of Virginia wants to pay tourist-lucky $ 20 000 for Hiking on the Appalachian trail is a kind of socio-remote “workplace”, writes Travel+Leasure.
Brewery Backbone Brewing Company is looking to hire “chief of Hiking” for a hike through 14 States from Georgia to Maine, in the spring of 2021. Applicant must love Hiking, because that’s what he will have to do for most days (more than 2000 miles 3200 km) for 5-8 months. There is a bonus: in a way there will be lots of free beer.
“We are close to the Appalachian trail at around 842 miles (1326 km), and since we took the tourists who want to relax and recharge, explained Hayes Humphreys, COO of Devils Backbone Brewing Company. These people really understand how to change lives: to slow down and realize what is happening around you. They inspired us to create this post.”
“This is a great opportunity for the traveler who loves beer and wants to shake up the rhythm of his life, spending the following summer on the Appalachian trail, he added. — Given the current situation, we all could use some time to relax in the fresh air.”
In addition to the free beer, the brewery will provide travelers with free camping equipment and transport, as well as a stipend of $ 20,000. Along the way there will be organized fun party in their honor.
A traveler, who should have experience Hiking in wild places, will relax under the stars and share your experience with other beer lovers via social networks.
The position is open to people 21 years and older in regions where Devils Backbone beer is selling its Washington, D.C., Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, new Jersey, new York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
To apply, candidates are required to publish on the web site of the brewery a link to a video that tells their story and the reasons why they want to participate in the contest until July 31.
