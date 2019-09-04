Free bird: winnick has pleased fans (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer Oleg winnick, who recently told how a mother in his youth, dissuaded him from marriage, pleased fans new photo “in the sky”.
Artist in the picture posing on the background of the glass roof, which shows the cloud. The impression that he winnick “floating in the sky.”
“Bird, your freedom the sky!” — he signed photo, quoting her own song.
Fans of the artist in the comments admire its beauty, it is associated with bird and ask the sky “save the bird”.
“Beautiful photos, beautiful Oleg”, — is not tired to repeat commentators.
Recall that we discussed the probable wife of Oleg Vinnik.
The artist himself about his personal life does not want to talk, but hints that he has something to hide.
