Free bowling and horse racing: how to spend a weekend in Miami (28-30 June)
What: Viewing of the Cup of America on football
Where:The Wynwood Marketplace 2250 Northwest 2nd Avenue Miami, FL 33127
When: Friday-Saturday, June 28-29
Looking for the best place to view the America’s Cup?
Thanks to its large HD screen, in addition to which there are snacks and drinks, diverse entertainment and music, fans will be unforgettable.
The first 100 visitors get a beer for free. You must register here.
MATCHES:
Brazil vs Paraguay — Thursday, June 27, 20:30
Venezuela vs Argentina — Friday, June 28, 15:00
Colombia vs Chile Friday, June 28, 19:00
Uruguay vs. Peru — Saturday, June 29, 15:00
Semifinal TBD — Tuesday, 2 July, 20:30
Semifinal TBD — Wednesday, July 3, 20:30
The match for third place on Saturday, 6 July, 15:00
The final match TBD — Sunday, July 7, 16:00
Cost: free
What: Free bowling for kids
Where: Bird Bowl, 9275 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33165
When: Friday-Saturday, June 28-29 from 9:00 to 18:00
Throughout the United States before the end of summer is action Kids Bowl Free, which gives children the opportunity to play 2 games bowling for free every day.
In Miami the action, which will allow parents of young fans of bowling, to save about $500, center joined Bird Bowl.
To participate in the program parents need to register here before the family visit centre.
Campaign rules — children should not be more than 15 years, the shoes for bowling are charged separately.
The time of the action at Bird Bowl in Miami: Sunday to Thursday from 9:00 to 18:00, Friday and Saturday from 9:00 to 16:00.
Cost: free
What: Tours of the lighthouse, Cape Florida
When: Friday-Sunday, June 28-29 10:00 and 13:00
Where: Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, 1200 S. Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, Florida 33149
Details: For the best panoramic views, including photos, you can climb the Cape Florida lighthouse which is the oldest building in Miami-Dade County.
Built in 1825 on the shore, the lighthouse is located on the South side of Key Biscayne in the Park Bill Baggs Cape Florida. Free guided tours are conducted Thursday-Monday at 10.00 and 13.00.
Cost: Free
What: Horse racing
Where: 901 S Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
When: Saturday, June 30 from 11:30
Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino in Hallandale combines a lot of Hobbies. Since 1939, this place is an important centre for equestrian sport in all of America.
Here come hundreds of different athletes brought dozens of renowned and famous horses to participate in races that attracts spectators from around the world.
On Saturdays from 11:00 am start horse race! To observe them it is possible not only from the stands, but also of the bars.
Cost:-
What: Exhibition “the Lost world of dinosaurs”
Where: Flamingo Gardens 3750 S Flamingo Rd, Davie 33330
When: Friday-Sunday, June 28-30, from 9:30 to 16:30
Go back to 65 million years ago at the Robert de Palma’s “Echoes of extinction” in the Gardens of Flamingo.
The main exhibits include a fully assembled skeletons nanotyrannus young Triceratops, as well as the original leg of a giant carnivorous animal Dakotaridge — still only the original of its type in the world.
The exhibition also includes rare original fossils, previously shown in scientific publications and television documentaries, and for the first time presented at the exhibition. They will be accompanied by fossils and reptiles, dinosaurs and pterosaurs, fossil plants and their modern counterparts, interactive displays
Paleontologists will conduct presentations scheduled in the gallery on certain days.
Full schedule of events can be found on the link.
Visitors also have the opportunity to view the exhibition guy Darrow “Lost world of dinosaurs” with 27 realistic replicas of the dinosaurs, located in a jungle in the Botanical gardens of Flamingo.
The exhibition “the Lost world of the dinosaurs” and “Echoes of extinction” is open daily from 9:30 to 16:30 and included in the cost of tickets to Flamingo Gardens.
Price: $ $ 19.95 ages 12 years and older, a $ 12.95 ages 3 to 11 years, for club members and children under 2 years free
What: Free drawing lesson for kids
When: Sunday, June 29 at 10:00
Where: Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: on the last Sunday of every month in the Botanical garden Miami beach offers free drawing lessons for children up to 8 years, including the little ones.
Classes whose purpose is the development of creativity in children, conducts a licensed teacher Marie Colbert from Sweden.
Duration — 3 hours. All necessary stationery will be provided by the organizer.
Details by phone: (305) 673-7256.
Withthe cost: Free.
What: stargazing in Miami
Where: Bill Sadowski Park 17555 SW 79 Ave, Palmetto Bay, Florida 33157
When: Friday-Sunday, 28-30 June, 22:00
Weather allows you to see a satellite, a meteor and the Int’l Space Station, and planets, magical moon and a dazzling constellation.
Enjoy the beauty of the sky thanks to modern equipment, including the largest telescope in Miami-Dade County. More information at the link.
Cost: free
What: farmers market at Lincoln
When: Sunday, June 29 from 9:00 to 17:00
Where: Lincoln Road from Meridian Avenue to Washington Avenue, Miami Beach
Details: Every Sunday all along the Lincoln road farmer’s are point. Fresh fruit, vegetables and honey, guacamole, ceviche, salsa, and more can be purchased “first hand” local fermob.
The market is located in the heart of Miami beach on a pedestrian street Lincoln road from Meridian Avenue to Washington Avenue.
Cost: Free.
What: Live music at Bayside Marketplace
Where: 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132
When: Friday-Sunday, from 15:00
Details:
At Bayside Marketplace you can not only go shopping, to try new dishes in restaurants and to cruise the Bay and enjoy the live music on the Marina Stage with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay.
15:00 finish of Brazilian and Latin music as well as pop, rock, funk and beyond.
Cost: Free.
