Free burgers from “McDonalds” and marrying Georgina: Cristiano Ronaldo gave a big…

The famous football player of Juventus and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo, recently became the best scorer in the qualifying rounds of the European Championships, gave a big interview to British TV channel ITV 1, where he spoke about his childhood, Bank account, luxury car fleet and how will it be the wedding with Georgina Rodriguez.
During a conversation with TV presenter Piers Morgan (pictured in the header) player even cried when I first saw the video with his father, who died at the age of 52 from alcoholism.
School of life
“When I was 11-12 years old, our family had no money. We with other students at sporting Clube de Portugal lived together. I saw my family every three months, it was very hard.
Later in the evening at 22:30 or 23:00, we were hungry, and next to the stadium was “McDonalds”. We knocked on the door and said, “hi, do you have any burgers?” There always was a woman named Edna and two other girls.
I never saw them, although he searched, asked people in Portugal, but the McDonald’s was closed. I’ll be happy if I can find them with this interview because I want to invite them to Turin or Lisbon and have dinner with them. Want to at least partially return the favor” — said Cristiano Ronaldo.
By the way, a native of the island of Madeira, moved to the Academy at sporting Clube de Portugal in 1997. He became the only player in the history of the club, who played for all the teams — under 16, under 17, under 18, reserve and main team in one season.
Cristiano Ronaldo began his career in a big high school football at sporting Clube de Portugal
Lionel Messi
“Many people are surprised when I speak with Leo at UEFA events, but my relationship with him such that we are not friends, but we share the scene for 15 years. We have a good relationship, and I know it pushed me to become a better player, and I push it to make it better. Of course, Messi is the strongest player against whom I played”.
With Lionel Messi
The burden of fame
“What it’s like to be Ronaldo? Part of this is — fiction: the fame, the headlines. But after all this I want some time alone. Over the past 10 years my private life has evaporated. I was in the Park with their children. When you on humans, you can’t be yourself. It’s too late to change something.
I trust 100 percent only four people in the world. That’s enough. When the life that I live, for you, it must be expected”.
Georgina Rodriguez
“Georgina helped me a lot. Of course, I love her. One day we will get married, why not? This is my mom’s dream. Georgina is my friend. We talk a lot with each other. I open his heart to her, and she told me his.”
Recall that the pair began to meet in 2016. In November 2017 Rodriguez gave birth to a girl named Alana Martin. All in all, Ronaldo has four children — three seniors from surrogate mothers.
With the bride and children
Rape case
During the interview, Cristiano Ronaldo talked about how accusations of rape from American women Catherine smacked silly by Mayorga made him feel shame in front of his girlfriend and children. Mayorga claimed that Portuguese football player raped her in a hotel room in Las Vegas in 2009, when Cristiano was a player of real Madrid, but Ronaldo has strongly rejected the allegations. In July 2019, the U.S. attorney’s office refused to open a rape case against Ronaldo as he had not seen in provided by mayorgai information evidence of violent actions on the part of the player. Cristiano was acquitted of all charges.
“They discredit your dignity. It’s hard. Do you have a girlfriend, you have a family. You have kids. But when they discredit your cestti, it’s bad, it’s hard.
One day I was sitting at home in the living room with his girlfriend, and then they begin to report the news about Cristiano Ronaldo about about it. I heard the children down the stairs and switched the channel because I was embarrassed. I just felt uncomfortable. It makes you feel very bad.”
Taboo mother
“Mother is very nervous, do not understand why. At the moment I don’t allow her to watch important matches. Asking friends to stay with her, she constantly walks around the house. At the stadium, she fainted twice, she’s very worried.
It’s impossible, I lost my dad and don’t want to lose mom. So I said to her: “semi-Finals and finals you watch more you will not.”
Mother Dolores and Cristiano Jr.
Cars and money
A famous footballer in the interview also told about his financial status and luxurious fleet.
— Is it true that your state is about half a billion dollars?
— I think so, I hope so. Although it may be too much.
— What is its size?
I’m not sure 100 percent, but I can say that my Bank account have good money.
— How many cars do you own?
— May 17. Most of all I like to go to “rolls-Royce”, the most comfortable. Two Bugatti, two Ferraris, two “McLaren”, two “rolls-Royce”. Who else is jealous?
In may 2019, the player bought for 1 million euros McLaren Senna
Skate Cristiano
“I think that my biggest strength is my mind. Talent is not enough. I can Wake up, play with the kids, but I have to go to the gym for 30-40 minutes. And so — every day. That’s why I’m 34 years old, but I look more like 28”.
A funny incident in the night club
“Once in New year’s eve I said to my friend Ricky that we should go to Madrid to the disco. Wearing wigs, false moustaches and agreed to speak only English. In Portuguese we communicated only when they came to drink. And then at one point you hear the guy’s voice behind me: “I know you — Cristiano Ronaldo”. He told the whole disco. In any case, it was one of the most memorable evenings of my life.”
