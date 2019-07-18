Free concerts and elections in Ukraine: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (July 19-21)
What: Beer festival in San Jose
Where: 150 E Santa Clara St, San Jose
When: Friday-Sunday, July 19-21, from 11:00
Read more:
Beer festival in San Jose is a holiday, the main theme of which is beer.
Different Breweries present their Beers during the festival is the tasting of the beverage, various activities and competitions on relevant themes, sold Souvenirs.
Join a fun beer get-together at the annual festival, where you can enjoy tasting beer from the best brewers in the world!
Entertainment, appetizers from your favorite local chefs, a live DJ and breathtaking views are just some of the things that await you.
Admission to the festival is absolutely free. You can take children and four-legged Pets.
Cost: admission is free. Food & drinks at an additional cost
What: Free concert on the beach: group Pablo Cruise
Where: Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk | 400 Beach Street, Santa Cruz, CA Santa CruzSouth Bay
When: Friday, July 19, 16:30
Read more:
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is a series of 40 best bands of the 70’s, 80’s and early 90-ies, which every Friday hosts free concerts right on the beach.
The organizers invite everyone to attend the concert, which will take place from 16:30 to 22:00. The event is open to people of all ages.
From 1975 to 1985 the band Pablo Cruise toured the USA, Canada and Japan, greeting fans. Getting into the top 10 with mega hits like “Watcha Gonna Do When She Says Goodbye” and “Love Will Find A Way”, as well as several other radio hits, the band has sold several million albums and singles. They appeared in numerous TV shows. To listen Pablo Cruise in the record is one thing, but live — this exciting event.
Concert schedule 2019
- July 19 –Pablo Cruise
- July 26– Bad Company former lead singer Brian Howe
- August 2 – Y & T
- August 9 – Living Colour
- August 16 – 10,000 Maniacs
- August 23 – Journey former lead singer Steve Augeri
- August 30– Papa Doo Run Run
Cost: free
What: the Grand concert piano
Where: San Francisco Botanical Garden | 1199 9th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122
When: Friday – Sunday, 19-21 July, 18:00
Read more:
Come to Golden gate Park to listen to pleasant and fascinating music — “Flower Piano”, which will perform on the piano.
Visitors who know how to play the piano, also can show their abilities.
From 11 to 22 Jul Jul piano will be placed in the Park.
On the weekends, will be performing with local musicians. The full schedule is available at the link.
The organizers are asked to bring a chair and blanket and come early to choose your seat on the lawn.
Cost: For residents of San Francisco admission is free, the rest of the wishing — $9.
What: dancing under the stars
Where: Jack London Square Broadway at Embarcadero W, Oakland (CA) 94607
When: Friday, July 19, from 18:00
Read more:
In the summer months, every Friday, from 18:030 square Jack London a professional dance instructor johnny Lopez and Charles Service will train everyone dances for 30 minutes (including hip hop, bollywood, salsa and more.)
Each Friday night will have a theme and be accompanied by music from 20:00 to 21:00.
July 19 — swing
July 26 — party 80-90
Cost: free
What: the Orchid show in Golden gate Park
Where: 9th Ave. and Lincoln Way, San Francisco, CA
When: Saturday-Sunday, 20-21 July, 10:00
Read more:
On July 20-21 in beloved citizens Golden Gate Park will host the exhibition of orchids.
Orchids – the largest of the ancient family of monocots that have occurred due to the shape of the rhizome. There are about 24 thousand species of orchids on all continents except Antarctica.
The exhibition will feature more than 1,000 at the same time flowering plants of various kinds. Park visitors have the opportunity to attend the lectures. Also, the organizers will hold workshops on the care of these extraordinary flowers, which can be purchased after the exhibition.
Cost: $5
What: Free seminar on buying your first home in San Jose
Where: 1900 Camden Ave, ste 101, San Jose 95124
When: Saturday, July 20 at 11:00
Read more:
July — the top of summer. Traditionally this is the time many decide to buy or rent housing, in order to have time to enrol children in school and to demonstrate a house using the summer vacation and accumulated overtime compensatory time off.
Therefore, a seminar on buying your first home in the United States from Irene, a wrestler, a broker with more than 20 years of experience selling homes in Silicon Valley, is exactly what you need.
At the seminar you will learn about:
- government programs for first-time buyers;
- the home-buying process;
- how to avoid the most common mistakes.
If you want to meet the broker in person — call 408-603-6189.
Cost: free
What: Art festival graffiti in the Park
Where: Precita Park, Precita Avenue & Alabama St., San Francisco, CA
When: Saturday, July 20 at 12:00
Read more:
Each year for the urban youth arts festival creates a huge wall in Precita Park for artists of all ages.
Anyone can show their talent to the music and other fun. Sometimes the YMCA and Wing Wings provides free snacks.
In addition, will run a children’s art zone and face painting.
Usually the best works of art sold at auction every year, and some of them are kept in galleries and exhibit at trade shows throughout the year.
Cost: free
What: free rent of boats and catamarans on lake Merritt
Where: Lake Merritt Boating Center 568 Bellevue Ave., Oakland, CA
When: Saturday, July 20 from 13:00
Read more:
Boat center Merritt invites to the national month parks and a free rent of boats and catamarans Saturday, July 20, 2019.
You can within 30 minutes to swim around picturesque lake Merritt on paddle-boards, canoes, kayaks, single and double catamarans, sailing (experience required), boat.
For more information, call (510) 238-2196.
Cost: free
What: Extraordinary elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
Where: 530 Bush Street, suite 402, San Francisco CA 94108 (Consulate General of Ukraine in San Francisco)
When: Sunday, July 21 8:00
Read more:
July 21, 2019 will be held Extraordinary elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
On the West coast of the United States acts Overseas polling station 900091 San Francisco address: 530 Bush Street, suite 402, San Francisco CA 94108 (Consulate General of Ukraine in San Francisco). The boundaries of the area: States: Idaho, Arizona, Wyoming, Washington, Hawaii, California, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, new Mexico, Oregon, Utah.
Citizens of Ukraine, who permanently or temporarily reside abroad, can participate in the vote if they are in the voter list on the respective foreign polling station on the basis of a valid passport.
Check out the information about his inclusion in the State register of voters and their electoral address on the page of the State voter register (www.drv.gov.ua) — service “the Cabinet of voters.”
!!! Pay attention of Ukrainian citizens to participate July 21, 2019 in the voting at the extraordinary elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, it is necessary to verify the authenticity of their passport documents in advance and take care of their updating, if necessary.
In case you have additional questions, you can contact the Consulate General of Ukraine in San Francisco by email: [email protected] or call: (415) 398 0240 — EXT.2
Cost: free
What: a Free concert in Union Square: Blues from HowellDevine
Where: Union Square Live, 333 Post St, San Francisco 94102
When: Sunday, July 21, 14:00
Read more:
Blues— a single song or Blues genre of music, which became widespread in the 20s of the XX century.
His craftsmanship in this genre of music will show the band HowellDevine Sunday, July 21 in Union Square.
Blues is one of the achievements of African-American culture. There is such ethnic styles of black African-American community as the “working song” , “spirituals” and kholer . Greatly influenced modern popular music.
The origins of Blues music started with ancient times, the emergence of slavery in the Americas, from the time of the current practice of the slave trade and the importation of labor from Africa.
Traditional Blues is also called the archaic and sometimes simple and performed without accompaniment. Is the direct heir to the folk art of the African-American population. This style of Blues continues to exist in rural areas of the US currently.
Cost: free
What: a Free performance of the Circus Bella
Where:Dimond Park, 3860 Hanly Rd Oakland, CA 94620 OaklandEast Bay
When: Sunday, 21 July at 13:00
Read more:
Circus Bella is a full — featured, non-stop 60-minute kaleidoscope of spectacular stunts of balance and strength, grace and humor.
The circus showcases static trapeze, rope walking, a chord with the participation of 9 people, bending, Hoop, clowning and more.
The organizers invite all people to free speech and are asked to bring chairs and blankets. The performance will last approximately 60 minutes.
Feel free to bring picnic blankets and small folding chairs to all places. Circus Bella provides auditorium space for events. Performances are approximately 60 minutes.
Cost: free
