Free education at Stanford: the famous university offers scholarships to Ukrainians
Stanford University has started accepting applications for participation in the Ukrainian Emerging Leaders Scholarship Program. The offer is valid only for Ukrainians. What kind of program it is and how to connect to it, the publication AIN.UA. told.
The essence of the program
Ukrainian Emerging Leaders is a scholarship program for Ukrainian students, which the university launched back in 2017. Since then, the prestigious institution has produced several sets. This program is aimed primarily at reformers, politicians, lawyers, entrepreneurs, creators of social projects, leaders of public organizations.
Fellows will have the opportunity to attend lectures at Stanford. To learn about approaches to solving various problems around the world, they will visit technology firms based in Silicon Valley. They are provided with a scholarship for the entire duration of the program (10 months). It covers tuition, relocation and housing costs in the Bay Area. The organizers will, among other things, pay for the visa processing and the costs of the round trip.
The program came about thanks to the idea of JSK Fellowship fellows Alexander and Ekaterina Akimenko. While studying at Stanford, they noticed that quite a few Ukrainians study here, so they decided to change this situation.
“We took courses at the Freeman Spogli Institute (FSI), talked to the teachers there and offered them this idea – it coincided with their own aspirations,” says Alexander. He and his wife conceived the concept of the program, which was first endorsed at university by FSI Director Michael McFaul and CDDRL Director Francis Fukuyama.
You can learn more about the program and apply here.
Selection conditions
Applicants must meet the following criteria:
- have Ukrainian citizenship, reside in Ukraine and return to the country after training;
- be 28 years old or older by the beginning of the program & # 8211; in September 2022;
- have professional and personal achievements in the fields of democracy, development and the rule of law;
- have at least five years of experience in such areas: the one who has more experience, the more chances during the selection;
- not be in the process of studying on a full-fledged university program (obtaining an academic degree/temporary courses are not considered);
- have a bachelor's degree;
- have basic knowledge of English, which will be enough to study.
Applications for a preliminary survey for participation in the program are accepted until December 8, 2021.