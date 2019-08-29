Free fishing and summer concerts: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (August 30 – September 1)
What: Free concert on the beach: the group Papa Doo Run Run
Where: Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk | 400 Beach Street, Santa Cruz, CA Santa CruzSouth Bay
When: Friday, August 30, 16:00
Read more: Every summer Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is a series of free concerts 40 best bands of the 70’s, 80’s and early 90-ies. Every Friday features free performances right on the beach.
The organizers invite everyone to attend the concert, which will take place from 16:30 to 22:00. The event is open to people of all ages.
Established in Cupertino in 1965, the group Papa Doo Run Run toured with icons of surf music Jan and Dean and Beach Boys served as a “group celebrities” at Disneyland for an unprecedented 15 years, 1975-1990. Best 40-year-old Papa hit “Be True To Your School” reached No. 1 in California. Their ground breaking CD “California Project” (1985) appeared in the Billboard Hot 100 at number 17 and brought the band a second Gold record and was nominated for a Grammy.
Today, Papa Doo Run Run performs about 100 concerts a year.
Cost: Free.
What: a Free summer concert at Oracle Park
Where: Oracle Park (Formerly AT&T Park) | 24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco, CA Mission BaySan Francisco
When: Friday, August 30, at 17:00
Read more: The Giants are proud to present the first ever series of concerts and Levi’s. Enjoy the free concert before each home game on Friday night.
The concert will feature local bands and artists such as Barry Zito, Tim Flannery and others. In addition, your attention is presented a wide range of Beers from the Anchor Brewery and seasonal dishes, which change with each game.
The schedule of free concerts in 2019:
August 30: Tainted Love
September 13: Rumbache
September 27: Mustache Harbor
Cost: Free.
What: a Day of free fishing
Where: Different locations
When: Saturday, August 31, 8:00 a.m.
Read more: the Department of fisheries and wildlife offers free fishing.
31 August you can fish without a fishing license. Free fishing provides a great low-cost way to try fishing.
Some places for fishing in San Francisco:
North lake Merced: 105 acres. In the fall, spring and summer here perfectly caught trout.
South lake Merced: 203 acres. In the fall, spring and summer here perfectly caught trout.
The piers in San Francisco:
Candlestick Park Public Pier: located South of Candlestick Park.
Fort Mason Piers: national recreation area in Golden Gate Park, located in the Northern part of Fort Mason.
Fort Point Pier: located near Fort point in the Presidio. Closed night.
Aqua Vista: located in San Francisco at China Basin Street between Pier 64 and Mission Rock Resort.
Islais Creek Pier: located on Third Street, two blocks from Army Street in San Francisco.
Fisherman’s Wharf: there are many fishing platforms on wharfs extending from pier 39 to pier 45.
Marina Green Jetty: located in the East end of the Harbor.
Mission Rock Pier: located in Aqua Vista Park, near China Basin Street and Mission Rock Resort.
Municipal Pier: located at the foot of Van Ness Avenue.
Pier Seven: located at the end of Broadway in San Francisco.
Cost: Free.
That: ‘Museums for all’ in San Francisco (the last days)
Where: Different locations
When: Friday — Sunday, August 30 — September 1, all day
More: In San Francisco launched a new program providing free summer visits to local museums and cultural institutions.
Free these institutions can visit residents receiving benefits, including medical and CalFresh.
Required: bring a map of the benefits (or EBT or medical ID) and a document confirming that you live in San Francisco.
Most museums offer free entry, some significant discounts on tickets.
The program operates on 2 September 2019. Almost every fourth resident of San Francisco receives these benefits and free admission to the museums in the programme.
What documents are suitable:
- California driver’s license or ID corresponding to the Real ID Act;
- ID-card of a resident of San Francisco;
- The student ID of College/University San Francisco;
- Card of the visitor of the public library of San Francisco;
- A utility bill with an address in San Francisco, issued in the last 30 days.
- Current rent receipt, lease agreement or mortgage statement.
What museums are participating:
- Asian Art Museum;
- San Francisco Botanical Garden;
- Cartoon Museum;
- Conservatory of Flowers;
- Contemporary Jewish Museum;
- de Young Museum;
- Japanese Tea Garden;
- Legion of Honor;
- Museum of the African Diaspora;
- Museum of Craft and Design;
- San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SF MoMA);
- Walt Disney Family Museum;
- Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.
A complete list of participating museums.
Cost: Free.
What: Scottish celebration in Dublin
Where: 6398 Dougherty Road ~ Unit 23 Dublin, CA
When: Saturday — Sunday, August 31 — September 1
Read more: the Scots are a nation of cheerful, proud in esteeming their traditions, interested in its history. It is therefore not surprising that in addition to official and national holidays, widespread various themed festivals.
This celebration of Scottish culture awaits you in Dublin, in the Bay Area.
The festival program — concerts, sports competitions, tasting of dishes of the Scottish cuisine and, of course, a fun and energetic atmosphere.
Cost: $15-45
What: 20th annual train fair
Where: Ardenwood Historic Farm | 34600 Ardenwood Blvd. Fremont, CA 94555
When: Saturday — Monday, August 31 — September 2
Read more: bring the whole family on a historic farm in underwood weekend dedicated to labor Day, and visit the 20th annual fair trains. For three days visitors will be able to ride the train, “Katie” unlimited number of times.
This year alone, the engine “Ann Marie”, which was created for the export of gold and silver from the mines will be parked close to the audience, so that they could make more photos.
The farm will be full of model trains.
The garden railroad society Bay Area Garden (BAGRS) will show the different existing steam locomotives.
Children aged 3 to 7 years will receive several wooden model train; plastic saws, hammers, pliers, screwdrivers, nuts and bolts, as well as construction kits to build anything you want.
Live music:
- On Saturday (from 11:00 to 15:00) will perform before the audience Boggy Road, The String Band, features many rare old motifs and a lot of music in the style of Appalachia.
- On Sunday (from 11:30 to 14:30) brothers the Apple will play American folk music with an emphasis on “Train Songs”.
- Monday (all day) John Husk will play a variety of music including many contemporary songs on the theme of “Chattanooga Choo-Choo”.
Beautiful Patterson House will be open for tours.
Farmyard will offer delicious food and treats and cold drinks.
Organizers please do not forget about hats and sunscreen.
Cost: Adults — $12; children 3-17 years — $8; children from two years — free of charge.
What: The San Francisco Zine Fest
Where: SF County Fair Building, 1199 9th Ave, Golden Gate Park
When: Sunday, September 1, at 11:00
Read more: Zine fest is an annual celebration of comic creators, cartoonists and small magazines and Newspapers.
In Golden gate Park, more than 200 creators will sell their work and to share experiences.
1 September will be plenty of free workshops and interesting exhibitions and presentations. In addition, the expected free show.
Participants of the exhibition can be found at the link.
Cost: Free.
What: 118th open tennis tournament in San Francisco
Where: 19th & Dolores (Dolores Park) | 602 Dolores Street, San Francisco, CA
When: Saturday-Monday, August 31 — September 2
Read more: During the reconstruction of tennis at Golden Gate Park, the Department of culture and recreation of San Francisco holds 118th annual open city championship and championship NTRP, which will be held in the legendary Dolores Park, located in the heart of the city.
Dolores Park has six tennis courts, surrounded by beautiful scenery everywhere attract the attention of restaurants, shops and cafes. Drive away no problem – there are a large number of public transport. Come play in one of the longest-running tournaments on the West coast and become a part of history.
Cost: Watch the game for free.
What: picnic in the Presidio national Park
Where: Main Post Lawn | 103 Montgomery Street, Main Post, Presidio, San Francisco, CA
When: Sunday, September 1, from 11:00
Read more: the Best dishes in the Bay Area and the beauty of the national Park Presidio with views of the Bay and Golden Gate bridge are the main components of the traditional event “Presidio picnic”.
It will be attended by 25 local food trucks. In addition, visitors can enjoy a variety of free classes, including yoga, games on the lawn, a photo booth Presidio, free children’s lessons for skating on bikes from the Presidio YMCA, as well as different workshops for children Presideio Adventure Zone.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.