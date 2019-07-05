Free Lolita broke up with a young husband
The disgraced singer Lolita, which, together with Denis Klyaver gathered with concerts in Donetsk and Lugansk, stunned fans with news about his personal life. 55-year-old actress broke up with a young husband Dmitry Ivanov, with whom she was together for 9 years. This was announced by the singer herself, having written an extended post to Instagram and explaining the reasons for the gap.
According to Lolita, she and her husband simply grew cold to one another, their relationship has exhausted itself. So they decided to peacefully leave and not to spoil the life of each other.
“We Dima decided that it was time to leave. Very smoothly we began to treat each other lately. Not to turn into people constantly find out the relationship, this way! I had a wonderful “young” husband as much as 9 years,” — wrote the IBA.
Now she’s going to focus on the family (her in Kiev has a grown daughter who lives with her grandmother) and work. The singer assured that the search for “new adventures” is now not going to jump again in the pool with his head not in a hurry.
“I wish him all the best, sincerely. Honestly, I survived the week, and then spat. Proud of his courage, after all, could stay and endure my whole life. Offense will not give my ex the one who will try to write nasty things! Probably all”, — said Lolita.
Ivanov was the fifth husband of Lolita Milavskaya. He’s younger than the spouse by 12 years. The first husband of the singer (maiden name native Ukraine — Gorelik) was her classmate at the Tambov Institute of culture Alexander Belyaev. Then she married a showman Alexander Tsekalo, with whom he performed a duet of “Cabaret”. Name is lolita Milyavskaya got from her fictitious spouse of Alexander also, which future star signed for the Moscow residence permit. His Lolita was seen only twice in my life — the day of registration of marriage and the date of its termination.
After parting with the father of her daughter Tsekalo, Lolita had an affair with businessman Arnold Spivakovsky. But officially married another businessman Alexander Zarubin, whom he divorced in 2009.
