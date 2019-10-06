Free Shuttle buses will deliver people on Nuit Blanche (PHOTO)

If you intend to visit in the city Nuit Blanche is a public event in Toronto, which will go on tomorrow all night, then you may need the best way to get.

Good news, TTC vehicles will work all night. According to their website, metro will operate on all three lines, with a 1:30 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m., trains will run every 10-15 minutes. Schedule some trams will also be expanded.

However, given the fact that Nuit Blanche installation will be installed throughout the city, to get to certain places from certain points is not so easy. That is why free Shuttle buses for 45 people, which are launched at certain locations related to White nights.

Some of the most ambitious exhibitions the night will be held at the Ontario Science Centre and Aga Khan Museum, and free Shuttle buses will connect these two locations with the East Danforth at Coxwell station and the area Bloor-Yorkville in the city centre, the Royal Ontario Museum.

This year’s theme of Nuit Blanche is “Continuum”, and about 90 art projects will be presented at this citywide event.