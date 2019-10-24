Free training from zero: 25 in the online course programming
Java
Java Programming For Complete Beginners
Volume: 11 modules, 3-4 hours.
Panel: Alison.
Organizer: ClayDesk E‑Learning.
Language: English.
An introductory course in Java intended for beginners without programming experience. Contains material which will help to master the basics of the language, and practical tasks to consolidate skills in the writing of simple programs.
Learn to Program in Java
Volume: 4 weeks, 6-10 hours per week.
Platform: edX.
Organizer: Microsoft.
Language: English.
The initial course for everyone who wants to learn the Java programming language and become a developer. The process is built in such a way that the audience will learn not only to write code but to solve problems that you will inevitably have to face when creating apps.
Java. Quick start
Volume: 9 lectures.
Platform: GeekBrains.
Organizer: GeekBrains.
Language: Russian.
Practical course on learning Java by developing a small project. Students will learn the basics of the language and practice in writing simple console applications, and also learn how a few minutes to create a game with a graphical interface without the use of third-party libraries.
Java. Basic course
Volume: 23 lectures (5 hours video).
Platform: Stepik.
Organizer: Computer Science Center (CS center).
Language: Russian.
A course for those who are just starting to learn Java. Lectures contain material covering the syntax of the language, program compilation, object‑oriented programming and more complex aspects of Java, as well as checklists and practical tasks.
Android. Quick start
Volume: 15 lectures.
Platform: GeekBrains.
Organizer: GeekBrains.
Language: Russian.
A practical online course to get acquainted with the Android development, requiring basic knowledge of Java. During the training, students will create a simple game, immediately applying the acquired theoretical knowledge in business.
JavaScript
JavaScript for beginners
Volume: 17 lectures, 1-2 hours a week.
Platform: Stepik.
Organizer: Stepik.
Language: Russian.
Course on the basics of development using JavaScript, is designed for any level of training. Discusses the basics of programming in this language, as well as tools and data models that will be useful for JavaScript application in practice.
The Basics Of The JavaScript
Volume: 24 lectures (7 hours of video).
Platform: Loftblog.
Organizer: Loftblog.
Language: Russian.
A very detailed online course that will help you learn JavaScript from the basics. Students will consider all aspects of the popular programming language from simple to complex and learn to use it on real examples.
Python
Python basics
Volume: 17 lectures.
Platform: GeekBrains.
Organizer: GeekBrains.
Language: Russian.
This introductory course is suitable for both beginners and experienced developers who want to get acquainted with Python. In the classroom covers the basics of programming, various examples of the use of language to solve practical problems and written a full program
Programming in Python
Volume: 28 lectures 3-6 hours a week.
Platform: Stepik.
Organized By: Bioinformatics Institute.
Language: Russian.
Detailed initial online course for learning the basics of Python and the basic concepts of programming focused on people with no experience. Students will become familiar with concepts such as operators, variables, lists, conditions, and loops. Among the materials there are the usual exercises and optional tasks of increased complexity.
Python: basics and application
Volume: 20 lectures (5 hours video).
Platform: Stepik.
Organized By: Bioinformatics Institute.
Language: Russian.
Basic course on the basics of Python and programming in General. Contains exercises to consolidate the material, which are checked with errors. In the concluding part discusses the actual challenges that you can face in development, and examples of their solution.
Interactive lessons in Python
Volume: 11 lectures.
Platform: Pythontuts.
Organizer: Codecamp.
Language: Russian.
A selection of interactive lessons for all who want to master Python, regardless of level of training. Step by step focuses on such basics like variables and loops, and then more advanced things like regular expressions and code instrumentation.
Machine Learning with Python: A Practical Introduction
Volume: 5 weeks, 4-6 hours a week.
Platform: edX.
Organizer: IBM.
Language: English.
Introductory online course on the basics of machine learning in Python that will acquaint you with different types of modeling. Students will learn classification, clustering, and other popular algorithms, and will also underpin theoretical knowledge with practical skills.
C++
Introduction to programming (C++)
Volume: 12 lessons.
Platform: Stepik.
Organizer: Academy of Yandex, Higher school of Economics (HSE).
Language: Russian.
Basic course that introduces the basics of C++ and will help to acquire the experience necessary for more in-depth study of programming. The learning process is based on performing many small practical tasks, covering all the major language constructs.
Introduction to C++

Volume: 4 weeks, 3-5 hours per week.
Platform: edX.
Organizer: Microsoft.
Language: English.
A short introductory course in C++ from Microsoft experts. In the classroom the students will learn the syntax and basic principles of this programming language will learn to create functions and to prepare for studying more complex aspects of C++.
The Basics Of C++
Volume: 12 lectures (13 hours of video).
Site: “Watch and learn”.
Organizer: “Watch and learn”.
Language: Russian.
Designed for beginners online course that covers the basics of the C++ language. Covers the basic elements and the basics of object‑oriented programming with examples and exercises. The final part is devoted to the practical application of acquired skills.
Programming in C++
Volume: 41 lesson (10 hours video).
Platform: Stepik.
Organizer: Computer Science Center (CS center).
Language: Russian.
Detailed basic course in C++, in which special attention is given to the main principles of the program and compilation process. Syntax considers only the first lecture, so students should be familiar with the concepts of “variable”, “function”, “cycle”.
Advanced programming in C/C++
Volume: 12 lessons (16 hours of video).
Platform: Stepik.
Organizer: Mail.EN Group.
Language: Russian.
Focused on beginners online course, which assumes knowledge of the basics of C++. The materials will help to acquire the skills of creating programs of average complexity and typical patterns of object‑oriented programming. Also discusses key aspects of working memory, asynchronous computations and dialects.
C++ Programming — Advanced Features
Volume: 5 modules, 2-3 hours.
Panel: Alison.
Organizer: Microsoft.
Language: English.
More complex online course in which students will learn how to create a quick program using advanced C++. In just a few hours, the speakers will explain the key advanced features of this language, which will be consolidated with practical exercises.
Objective‑C
Become an iOS Developer from Scratch
Volume: 98 lectures (8 hours video).
Platform: Udemy.
Organizer: Udemy.
Language: English.
Extensive and detailed course which is a step by step guide for anyone who wants to learn Objective‑C and learn how to create programs for the iPhone. During the training, students will familiarize with a package of the iOS SDK and using the available tools, I will write my first fully functional app.
Swift
Swift 5: The Basics
Volume: 78 lectures (13 hours of video).
Platform: Udemy.
Organizer: Udemy.
Language: Russian.
A very detailed online course, which is suitable for beginners without any prior knowledge. The materials included fundamentals of the theory of programming, variables and constants, loops and conditionals, and object – and Protocol‑oriented programming.
Intro to iOS App Development with Swift
Volume: 5 lectures, approximately 1 month.
Platform: Udacity.
Organizer: Udacity.
Language: English.
Practical online course for those who already have the basics, which will introduce iOS development in Swift. The students will learn all the nuances of the language and create a fun application that distort the voice (sounds like a Chipmunk or Darth Vader).
Web development
Web development. Quick start
Volume: 13 lectures.
Platform: Geekbrains.
Organizer: Geekbrains.
Language: Russian.
Combined course for those who want to learn how to create functional sites from scratch. Students will become familiar with the basics of HTML and CSS will get the basic skills of web development in PHP and learn the logic of working with this language, its terminology and principles of operation.
Fundamentals of SQL for beginners
Volume: 5 lectures (1.5 hour video).
Platform: Loftblog.
Organizer: Loftblog.
Language: Russian.
Introductory online course that will reveal the basics of SQL. In lectures, students will learn what is database management system and learn how to use SQLite, MySQL and other necessary tools.
PHP basic course
Volume: 10 lectures (14 hours video).
Site: “Watch and learn”.
Organizer: “Watch and learn”.
Language: Russian.
Detailed online course for everyone who want to learn web programming from scratch. In the classroom examines the basic principles of language and problems that will be faced. After completion of the programme students will be able to make simple sites.
Beginner PHP and MySQL Tutorial
Volume: 156 lectures (10 hours video).
Platform: Udemy.
Organizer: Udemy.
Language: English/Russian.
Volume course for beginners, covering all aspects of PHP and MySQL. The training is organized in such a way that at the end we can safely undertake the development of functional web applications.
