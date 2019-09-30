Freedom birds! In Holland were placed in jail the parrot, who “stood guard” at the…
In the Netherlands in the city Utrecht police sent into custody parrot lovebird. About it militiamen reported in his Instagram.
It is reported that a parrot is suspected of shoplifting.
According to militiamen, bird participated in the crime together with the owner, so police arrested them both.
In the Department, which brought the suspects, revealed that special cells for poultry no. Therefore, the owner and the parrot was put in a cell.
Due to the special conditions food and water parrot served separately.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in the USA the parrot helped solve the murder of his master. In particular, he repeated the same phrase — “don’t shoot!” — accompanying it with obscene language and imitating the voice of the master. The “evidence” of the parrot was attached to the case and helped the prosecution.
