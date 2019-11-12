Freedom-loving cat was put in solitary confinement for what will release the other cats…
Employees of the animal shelter The Friends for Life the American city of Houston (Texas) had to put in “solitary confinement” one of their guests — six-year-old cat named Quilty. According to the newspaper Metro, he has a freedom-loving nature and hates closed doors. Cat masterfully learned how to open them, even when I lived in the family, which from him and then refused because Quilty was regularly admitted into the house watchdog.
But in a shelter the cat began to unleash their fellow cats. He opened the door of the common room at night and the cats frolicked freely throughout the building. He opened doors in the daytime — every day, several times.
In the end, rebel had to move to “the hole”. This he did not like. He has not lost hope to escape from here. As they say the shelter staff, tailed Quilty friends miss him very much. But in the meantime, people find him new owners.
“If someone is looking for a smart cat who gets along well with dogs, but not with closed doors, we have someone with whom you need to see,” wrote the shelter workers in social networks. Since Quilty has now become famous, has appeared willing to take him — after which the volunteers of the shelter will be able to breathe easy.
See also: Incredibly large cat eye made him an Internet sensation.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter