“Freedom of speech” from Shufrich ridiculed apt photoshopped pics
Users of social networks negatively perceive such an appointment.
Network exploded near photojob after reports that a member of the “Opposition platform For life,” Nestor Shufrich in the future composition of the Verkhovna Rada will become the head of the Committee on freedom of speech, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Apostrophe.
Photoshopped pics have been posted by users of Twitter and Facebook.
So, some of them ridicule the numerous attacks on the new head of the parliamentary Committee on the part of activists. Another part sneers Shufrych origin and composition of its political power. There are those that allude to suspicious media policy and his numerous appearances in TV shows.
In General, users of social networks negatively perceive such an appointment in the Parliament and expressed surprise at the position of the party “servant of the people”, which was nominated Shufrych.