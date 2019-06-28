Freeland said about the “wide international support” Canada (PHOTO)

On Friday at the G20 summit in Osaka the Minister of foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that Canada was lucky to gather a “broad international coalition” of countries that support Canada and consider arbitrary detentions harmful.

Freeland, who spoke to reporters along with his colleague in the Cabinet by Finance Minister bill Morneau, reported that representatives of several countries spoke with China about the detention of two Canadians, and added that such attempts continue here at the summit.

The office of the Prime Minister said that Trudeau had a “brief, constructive dialogue” with Chinese President XI Jinping on the first day of meetings at the meeting of heads of the largest economies in the world.

A video of a working dinner on Friday showed that the two leaders sat next to each other, but we talked for those few minutes while the cameras were on them. Trudeau exchanged a few remarks with the President of Brazil Jairam of Bolsonaro that were on the other side of it.

Government officials reported that Trudeau and XI greeted each other before he hit the shot.

Freeland on Friday said that Canada has always been and remains open to dialogue with the Chinese side in addition to the debates taking place on different levels of diplomacy, adding that she is also “very, very open” for dialogue at the summit at the highest level.

At the moment, communication is difficult because the Chinese have indicated that they are not interested in conversations with senior officials, including Freeland or Trudeau.

To attract the attention of China, Canada now relies heavily on the influence of the President of the United States Donald trump, hoping that he would raise this issue in his bilateral meeting with the Chinese President on Saturday. The President pledged to do this after meeting last week with Trudeau in Washington.

Freeland did not talk about whether there was indeed such a request, adding that to describe private meetings with partners is not reasonable and not appropriate.

“That, I think, very clear, and that was openly discussed with us, and in the United States is that the partnership between Canada and the United States is very strong,” she said.

In addition to the support of the United States, the Prime Minister is trying to enlist the support of other heads of States in the framework of the strategy, the result of which should become China’s decision to free the citizens of Canada and put an end to diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

The arrests of detained Canadians largely seen as retaliation for the December arrest of a Chinese leader high-tech company Meng Wanzhou.

Man remains under house arrest in Vancouver, where she awaits extradition to the U.S., where he will face allegations of fraud in violation of sanctions against Iran.

Researcher, Center for innovation, international management, research analytical center Thomas Bernes spoke from the point of view that it is important to see whether trump will raise the issue of detention, as he does, and whether it will have any impact.

Bernes confirmed that Canada is doing everything possible to strengthen other heads of governments in order to convince the Chinese to the unacceptability of such behaviour, adding that it is useful and it is important to remind China that the world leaders can shape the General opinion.

“But, in saying that, unfortunately, I do not expect a speedy solution or quick action,” he said.

“We can draw conclusions, what we like, we can ask others to draw their own conclusions, but if the words have nothing to back up, I don’t think that there will be any real change.”