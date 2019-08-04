Freeland was able to meet with the Minister of foreign Affairs of China (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Minister of foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland describes a personal meeting with his Chinese counterpart as a positive step in the difficult relations between the two countries.

Freeland reported that she met with the van And during the summit of countries of South-East Asia this week in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prior to that, her attempts to talk to Wang about the Canadians Michael the Loaf and Michael Spavone, who was arrested by Chinese authorities in an apparent retaliation for the detention by Canada to the Executive Director of Huawei Meng Wanzhou, at the request of the United States, proved unsuccessful.

During the conference call this morning, Freeland said that he considered the meeting a positive step for the release of the two Canadians.

She mentioned that Wang “expressed concern” over the extradition process a man in the United States, but did not go into details.

After the meeting, as she claims, it was agreed that the communication of the Ministers of Canada and China on this subject will be continued.