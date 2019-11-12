Freimut publicly excoriated the restaurant MP Tischenko: what is the reason
Olga Freimut, which became the host of a new show on the channel “inter” has returned to an old job. She turned to storm restaurants and checks of the establishment. Only now she is a secret agent. Together with experts Freimut visited fine dining restaurants across the country and delivers a verdict. His caustic remarks or laudatory odes Olga promises to share in Instagram.
The first inspection Freimut got a restaurant of the people’s Deputy Nikolay Tishchenko “Three forks”. According to Oli, the institution is very similar to his master. A”status institution with attractive Windows and soul of the 90s of the last century”, — so she described the restaurant.
From the doorway she could smell the “icosa” (electronic cigarettes). But the kitchen did not smell. Olga companion and I sat at a table, as regular visitors, but she paid attention to every detail.
“We were seated at a table by the window, but my companion over there and check it out, because above us hung a plasma, which aired the barely clothed dancing girls. TVs in a “five star” establishments, and so position themselves “Three forks”, is invalid. Nothing should distract from the food, except that conceptual music. A better — silence. But owner — worker politicians, and even media persons, he is no TV in any way”, — said freymut.
The table it was not impressed. It was not the tablecloth, only “synthetic, unassuming napkin.” Upset with the lack of flowers and toothpicks on the table and set for spices — just annoying.
“Well, when these remnants of the Soviet canteens smoke with decent places? Want, to devices for picking your teeth brought on request” — protested the auditor.
Got from leading and the waitress who brought the menu. Beauty girl, perfect make-up and in a bun hair, leveled “not fresh” form. “I dress up at home when not expecting guests” — made the remark to Olga.
She noted that Friday evening visitors in the restaurant were not enough. Of the three rooms were partially completed only one. She was outraged that in the next, empty, hall staff directly on the tables arranged her office and laid the papers, put the laptop. Says this anywhere in the European countries is not seen.
But the food and feeding Ola liked. She ordered the snails and soup. Meals are served in exquisite plates. But the lack of a sommelier and the economy have upset her.
“Ordered Prosecco. The waitress asked: “do You 100 or 150 grams?” I was numb to surprises. Prosecco or champagne pogromova I have never offered! So did is that in the zero years, and in those institutions where save on guests”, — critically noticed Olga.
Freimut would not be a real inspector if I hadn’t looked in the bathroom, which impressed with its luxury and cuisine. However, there Olga was not allowed. The chef waited at the door. Before going to an audience with the auditor, he decided to change clothes, wait.
“A young guy nervously buttoning buttons of his jacket, clearly especially to talk with me dressed. I wonder what it was before? The small kitchen had seen a lot of staff. It calmed me down. But I’m sincerely surprised that I was not allowed. After Nikolai Tischenko in programs much further ADO — to the food establishments came in brave,” wrote Olga.
According to the results of the visit, the restaurant Tishchenko received a total of 85 points out of 150. The school was left without a snowdrop from Freimut.
We will remind, Olga along with the experts evaluate the institution on 25 criteria, each from 1 to 3 points. The restaurant, which is in the amount of gain from 120 to 130 points — you will receive one snowdrop; from 130 to 140 points — two snowdrop; from 140 to 150 points — three snowdrops. This is the highest rating.
Nikolay Tishchenko to audit the voucher has not yet responded. He did cook a restaurant this quickly dressed to meet with the auditor.
“Mrs. Olga! Thank you for your feedback about our kitchen! Sorry had to wait for me, but we respect our guests and would be nice to reach out to You in “fresh” jacket. Again, sorry, and we are waiting for You” — written by chef in the comments.
And also came a comment from an official account of the restaurant in Instagram. It Olya thanked for the revision and promised to improve.
The idea Freimut with a new revision of liking her subscribers. They are actively discussing the network of its comments are invited in different places and asking for more videos.
Earlier, freimuth led the program “Revizor” at the New channel (2011 and 2013) and forced into a cold sweat and heads of institutions across the country. It is feared by the owners of hotels and restaurants, cafes and eateries. In September 2014, Olya moved to the channel “1+1”, where he led several projects, including “Inspector Freimut” and “knife”. Her work was accompanied by scandals and litigation, in the end, the Supreme court recognized that the channel “1+1” illegal use of a transfer script “Inspector”.
In 2018, Olga returned to New, but her show “Olga” was not a success.
Restaurateur and now politician Nikolay Tishchenko also previously led the program “Revizor”. In the new status he was able to Excel with new scandals.
