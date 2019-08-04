French extreme crossed the English channel in a flying “jet Board”

August 4, 2019
The inventor from France, Franky Zapata has crossed the English channel, between the Islands of great Britain and Eurasia, on a flyboard.

Французский экстремал пересек Ла-Манш на летающей «реактивной доске»

The device he designed himself, according to DW.

“40-year-old inventor went off Sangatte on the Northern coast of France. In 20 minutes he landed in the Bay of St Margaret, near Dover in southern Britain. Halfway he stopped on the boat to refuel,” he wrote in the message.

Franky Zapata flew 35 kilometers from the French to the British coast at a height of 15-20 meters above the water. Speed flyboard, which has five engines of 120 kilometers per hour.

Flyboard is a new extreme sport. Now is more entertaining than sporty. Device for flyboard allows to lift a person up to 10 meters above the water. After that, the athlete is immersed in water and can dive like a Dolphin.

