French footballer signed a contract with two professional clubs
January 10, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Rapidin Abdullah
In the winter transfer campaign in a piquant situation hit midfielder Rapidin Abdullah, who signed a contract with two teams.
About the transfer of 25-year-old Frenchman with a difference of a few minutes declared the Spanish “Hercules” performing in Segunda and the speaker is second in importance of the Swiss League challenge League “Stade Lausanne-Ears.” The Spanish club announced that the midfielder already participated in the first training with the team.
Earlier, Abdullah played for “Marseille”, “Lorient”, “Cadiz” and “Waasland-Beveren”, which was the last club of the football player before switching to the “Stade Lausanne-Ears” and “Hercules”.