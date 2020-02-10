French judoka for the first time lost after 154 victories in a row
Teddy Riner
Judoka France’s Teddy Riner was interrupted by his impressive winning streak.
30-year-old the most decorated athlete in the history of the world Championships in judo, acting in the weight category over 100 kg, conceded to the Japanese Kokoro Kageura.
For Teddy, this event is doubly offensive, because it happened at the tournament in Paris.
Prior to this French athlete has won 154 games in a row. This series lasted from September 2010.
Runner twice won the Olympics (London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016), 11 times won the world championship and five times at the European championship.