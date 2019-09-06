French model Gabriel Conecel married
Girl with incredible good looks captivated the social network and became a real star of Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Showdream.
French model and influencer Gabriel Conecel every year becoming more and more popular. On Instagram beauty already signed over 892 thousand people, and now followers with Gabrielle will be even greater — not least because Internet users will be curious to see beautiful wedding pictures of the model.
The other day she tied the knot with businessman Riccardo Pozzoli, the same that previously had an affair with Chiara Ferragni. In his blog in Instagram Conecel published a tender photo of her posing in a wedding dress.
“I promise I’ll always find a way to make you smile even in the most difficult days. I promise to be your best friend and chief supporter, even if you want to go to Africa on a motorcycle. I promise to always be by your side and help you solve the problem. I promise to love you and to show this love every day of my life”, — has signed a snapshot of Gabriel.
Fans showered lovers with compliments: “True love exists”, “You are the most amazing couple”, “happy wedding. The ceremony was very fine! You have great taste. All the best”.
Judging by the pictures, the wedding was at a country club in nature. The couple chose an autumn palette: the bride’s bouquet and the arch was made up of beige and powdery rose, yellow and white chrysanthemums and delicate bells. As a wedding dress, Gabrielle chose a dress of classic A-style with detachable straps half-mast. Your image the bride added a veil and a pearl necklace.