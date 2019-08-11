French MP asks for a clarification to payment on bonds of tsarist Russia (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Deputy of the National Assembly of France Francis Vercamer asked the Minister for public service and budget Gerald Darmanin clarify the question of the return of the payment to the French holders of bonds of Imperial Russia. This is stated in the parliamentary inquiry Webcamera posted on the website of the National Assembly.

“Francis Vercamer draws the attention of the Minister for public service and budget rights of holders of Russian loans,” – noted in the request. As explained by the Deputy, “in the second half of the XIX century and early XX century French citizens have joined the loans issued by the Russian state, in particular, for the modernization of the economy”. However, the Soviet regime after the October revolution, unilaterally refused to recognize the debts of tsarist Russia, including any repayment of loans to French investors. “More than a hundred years later, the grandchildren of the holders of the bonds still require the return of the money invested,” – said the Deputy.

“Despite the agreement of 27 may 1997, in which the government agreed to pay $ 400 million, bondholders remain victims,” said the politician, while noting that creditors “have definitely benefited from the payments”, but these payments in most cases were far from the real amount of loans to the French. In this regard, the MP asks Darmanin what measures the government is prepared to take to “finally settle this dispute.”

Last year, French radio station RFI published an article that about 400 thousand of the French are making payments on the tsarist bonds, whose total cost may reach 30 billion euros. The radio station pointed out that we are talking about bonds issued by railway companies during the second half of the XIX century under guarantees of the Russian government. Then journalists of the radio station said that the only reason for publishing was the centenary of the refusal of the Bolshevik government to repay the loan and have expressed surprise at the hype around the note.

According to the French-Russian agreement of 1997 both sides committed themselves not to make each other requirements on the debt incurred prior to 1945, then Russia paid France $ 400 million in the account “the Russian loan”.