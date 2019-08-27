French “nice” bought the richest man in the UK
Jim Ratcliffe
English industrialist and financier Jim Ratcliffe, who is the richest man in the UK, with a net capital 21.05 billion pounds, has completed the acquisition of the French “nice”, the official website of the club. The amount of the transaction were not disclosed.
It is noted that the British 66-year-old billionaire bought the club owned by his chemical company INEOS.
Myself Ratcliff did not hide his satisfaction from this deal.
“We are very pleased to complete the acquisition of nice. It took a lot of time, but we were determined to bring the matter to an end. After analyzing many clubs in accordance with our view of the business to INEOS, from the point of view of value and potential, it was decided that the nice best meets these criteria. We want to make this the club is able to regularly participate in European competitions”, – quotes the official site of the Ratcliffe Les Aiglons.
Note that the businessman is also the owner of Swiss club Lausanne.
In the last season of “nice” has taken the seventh place in League 1.
Launched in the championship “nice” in the first two rounds has 100% score, ranking fourth in the standings, and will play in tomorrow’s third round match against Marseille.
Recall that Ratcliff has made numerous attempts to buy the London “Chelsea”.