French officials dozens of years received a salary for doing nothing
In France public service workers for decades get paid when their posts were abolished. Some of them paid for anything in over 30 years, the newspaper writes
According to the source, dozens of officials for many years received from 457 to 2468 euros per month without doing any business. A curiosity brought a bad job of personnel services. Once the infrastructure sectors in the cities of the côte d’azur was privatized, municipal workers had to give a new position, but this did not happen.
However, they received automatic increases to the salary as their colleagues who worked hard in other services. Many of these people eventually found work, but the auditors identified 32 people who have not received any offers. As a result, the budget spent on their provision of over 22 million euros.
The newspaper notes that one of the workers decided to open a restaurant, for eight years, receiving at the same time profit from their business and salary from the state. According to the laws of the Fifth Republic, the officials are strictly forbidden to open your business.
