French police have splashed out the anger on the streets of Paris: no plaguing ‘yellow jackets’, and then there’s pension reform (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

French police went in Paris to “March of anger”, which could become the biggest manifestation of guards in the country over the last 20 years. The campaign, which was organized by the largest trade unions of police officers, runs from Bastille to république. As reports TASS with reference to organizers, the March is attended by over 20 thousand people when the expected number of participants from 15 to 20 thousand.

The protest has been caused by difficult working conditions and the growing cases of suicides among police officers due to the overhead of “burnout”. The unions say the low morale of the police: from the beginning of the year have committed suicide already 52 officer, reports The Telegraph.

French gendarmes forced to work overtime because of the terrorist threat and the movement of the “yellow jackets.” The protesters claim that they have not paid for 23 million hours of overtime. According to the employees of trade unions, the police are constantly accused of brutality during dispersal of demonstrations, while violence happens and the police themselves.

The guards also complain of inadequate equipment to fight the growing level of crime and lenient sentences against criminals. In addition, the police are dissatisfied with pension reform, where the risk of losing benefits.

A column of protesters also joined a group of two dozen members of the movement “yellow jackets”, headed by one of its leaders Eric Drouet. “This is our first warning to the authorities. The government must be aware of our anger,” – said the representative of the trade Union “Alliance” Olivier Paris.

The unions put forward five requirements: the improvement of working conditions, social measures to help all employees of the Ministry of internal Affairs, a severe punishment for those who attack police officers, the preservation of pension benefits and the adoption of a law to increase funding and staff of the police, reports the Russian service RFI.

Speaking Wednesday on France 2 TV channel the Minister of internal Affairs of France Christophe Castaner said that from the beginning of the reign President of Macron in the budget of his Ministry was allocated an additional one billion euros. In addition, the Minister said, in the coming years, provide an increase in state police officers and gendarmes for 10 thousand people.

In mid-September, employees of the Paris metro and other public transport do not come to work in protest against pension reforms of the President of France Emmanuel Makron. In the capital were closed the 16 lines of the capital’s subway, disrupted two of the three commuter rail lines, as well as the movement of buses and trams. It was the most mass protest action of transport workers since 2007.

The action “yellow jackets” are in the cities of France on Saturdays for almost a year, but if the first time was attended by several thousand people, but now the account goes on hundreds and tens. According to the interior Ministry, from mid-November 2018, when the protests began, were wounded 2448 1797 demonstrators and police. Both sides regularly accuse each other of undue violence. In June in Paris was the “March of the mutilated” – protesters injured during clashes with police. The demonstrators demanded the police to stop using stun grenades and tear, and trauma “of flashbulb”.