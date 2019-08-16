French politician ridiculed for the “staged photo” the conquest of the mountain
Social media users attacked with ridicule Eric Woerth, French politics, after the publication of the photographs, where he allegedly conquering a mountain peak in the Alps.
About it writes British broadcaster the BBC.
So, in Twitter a senior conservative MP Eric Woerth published a photo where he’s in a position vertikalnom climbs up the snowy slope.
Users immediately started criticizing the photo: argued that the tilt angle has been greatly exaggerated.
Woerth, who in 2010 resigned from the post of Minister in the Cabinet of then-President Nicolas Sarkozy insists that the photograph is truthful.
In his latest tweet he jokes about “the avalanche review” and says that the image does not change.
But Twitter users have noted the strangeness in the picture. First, the people could see in the background, stand in an upright position.
“What is most impressive is the two person to the right of the photos that are horizontal,” — said one user.
Thirdly, climbing ropes in the photo somehow does not hang, but lie on the hillside, pay attention to the users.
Other commentators have used the situation with a photo, to Express their attitude to politicians.
Currently Woerth Chairman of the Finance Committee of the lower house of the French Parliament. In 2010, he was involved in a financial scandal with his victory in the presidential elections of Nicolas Sarkozy in 2007, and was forced to resign as Minister of labour. Woert later dropped the charges.
After this image some users love to have a laugh over a politician.
“Even on vacation, they are lying. For them it is second nature,” said one commentator.
Another says: “Second nature? No, no, first.”
Under the post Veerta left more than 4,000 comments, including several memes, gifs and edited photos of a mockery of a politician.
