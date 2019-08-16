French “Spiderman” climbed a skyscraper in Hong Kong calling for peace (video)
Famous French climber Alain Robert, also known as “Spiderman” climbed a skyscraper in Hong Kong and placed on top of a banner calling for peace between Hong Kong and China. It shows the flags of China and Hong Kong with a symbolic handshake.
The 68-storey skyscraper Cheung Kong Center, owned by billionaire Li Kashin — richest resident of Hong Kong.
In Hong Kong, the Autonomous region of Communist China, there are mass protests against the interference of Beijing for democratic rights.
57-year-old Alan, according to Channel News Asia, before his ascension said he might be able to “lower the temperature” and “bring a smile”.
On account of the French “spider-man, more than 90 climbing on high-rise buildings around the world, for which he was listed in the Guinness Book of records. Since it usually makes its ascent without the permission of the authorities and building owners, he’s been arrested dozens of times in different countries.
