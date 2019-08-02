Frequent yawning can tell about dangerous diseases

Frequent yawning can tell us about the many dangerous diseases in humans. A person needs to remember or write down how many times he yawned during the day.

If a person yawns in 23 times or less is considered normal. But if yawn much more, then you need to go to the doctors.
Frequent yawning can be a signal that a person may have a stroke. But if you have already suffered a stroke that frequent yawning in this case – the norm. So the body regulates body temperature and brain.

Private blunders can talk about brain tumors. If yawning accompanied by headaches, by doctors should should definitely.

Yawning can be a sign of obesity. Overweight people, who often yawn can have a problem with the thyroid gland, which increases fatigue and changing hormones.

Yawning also causes hypoventilation of the lungs when a person has difficulty breathing. This is the reason of slow functioning of the brain.

