Frequent yawning can tell about dangerous diseases
Frequent yawning can tell us about the many dangerous diseases in humans. A person needs to remember or write down how many times he yawned during the day.
If a person yawns in 23 times or less is considered normal. But if yawn much more, then you need to go to the doctors.
Frequent yawning can be a signal that a person may have a stroke. But if you have already suffered a stroke that frequent yawning in this case – the norm. So the body regulates body temperature and brain.
Private blunders can talk about brain tumors. If yawning accompanied by headaches, by doctors should should definitely.
Yawning can be a sign of obesity. Overweight people, who often yawn can have a problem with the thyroid gland, which increases fatigue and changing hormones.
Yawning also causes hypoventilation of the lungs when a person has difficulty breathing. This is the reason of slow functioning of the brain.