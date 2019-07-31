Frequent yawning may indicate a dangerous disease
Doctors say that frequent yawning could indicate a dangerous disease. If a person has already suffered a stroke, lingering deep breath, followed by a rapid exhalation, is the norm.
Doctors recommend to consider how many times a day people yawn. Norm believes the figure to 23 reflex respiratory acts, but if you yawn much more, you should immediately contact a specialist. Frequent yawning is usually a precursor to a stroke. In addition, the constant yawning can indicate a brain tumor. If such a respiratory act is accompanied by pain, medical assistance may be required person immediately.
In addition, yawning indicates obesity. It is especially dangerous when often start to yawn obese people. This indicates that the thyroid gland and production of hormones that increase feelings of fatigue. Also yawning leads to hypoventilation respiratory on what is causing the slow brain development.