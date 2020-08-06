Fresh currencies: the Euro and the dollar creeping up again
On Wednesday, August 5, the national Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate to the us dollar and the Euro.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Wednesday, 5 August 2020, has weakened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 9 cents to 27,8225 UAH per dollar.
The official exchange rate of hryvnia to the U.S. dollar is set at 27,8225 UAH per dollar against 27,7365 UAH per dollar on Tuesday, the hryvnia exchange rate to Euro is set at UAH 32,7234 for the Euro against the 32,5169 UAH per Euro a day earlier.
Exchange rates on August 5:
USD — 27,8225 UAH per 1 dollar.
EUR — 32,7234 UAH for 1 Euro;
PLN — 7,4286 UAH per 1 Polish zloty;
RUB — 3,7695 UAH for 10 Russian rubles;
BYN — 11,3901 UAH per 1 Belarusian ruble;
TRY — 3,9931 UAH per 1 Turkish Lira;
MDL — 1,6689 UAH per 1 Moldovan LEU.
GBP — 36,2249 UAH 1 GBP;
CHF — 30,4104 UAH 1 Swiss franc;
CNY — 3,9842 UAH per 1 Chinese yuan
As reported, the national Bank of Ukraine on Tuesday, 4 August 2020, has weakened the official hryvnia rate by 6 cents to 27,7365 UAH per dollar.
