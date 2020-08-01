Fresh currencies: the Euro and the dollar rose slightly
On Friday, July 31, the national Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate to the us dollar and the Euro.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Friday, 31 July 2020, has set the official exchange rate of hryvnia at the level 27,6913 UAH per dollar against 27,6867 UAH per dollar on Thursday.
The official exchange rate of hryvnia to the U.S. dollar is set at 27,6913 UAH per dollar against 27,6867 UAH per dollar on Thursday, the hryvnia exchange rate to Euro is set at UAH per Euro 32,547 against 32,4696 UAH per Euro yesterday.
Exchange rates at 31 July:
USD — 27,6913 UAH per 1 dollar.
EUR — 32,547 UAH for 1 Euro;
PLN — 7,3851 UAH per 1 Polish zloty;
RUB — 3,7581 UAH for 10 Russian rubles;
BYN — 11,3512 UAH per 1 Belarusian ruble;
TRY — 3,9683 UAH per 1 Turkish Lira;
MDL — 1,6498 UAH per 1 Moldovan LEU.
GBP — 36,0333 UAH 1 GBP;
CHF — 30,2786 UAH 1 Swiss franc;
CNY — 3,9542 UAH per 1 Chinese yuan
The screenshot (bank.gov.ua)
It will be recalled that recently in Ukraine significantly more expensive Euro and dollar. On Bank reassured Ukrainians and urged not to kupovat currency.
