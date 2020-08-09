Fresh currency-after the dollar rose the Euro
On Wednesday, July 15, the national Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of hryvnia to us dollar at the level of 27.14 USD. The Euro — 30,874 hryvnia for 1 Euro.
The national Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on 15 July 2020 has set the official rate of 27.14 hryvnia per dollar. The rate of 6 cents higher compared to the previous banking day.
This is evidenced by the NBU.
The official exchange rate of hryvnia to the dollar on July 15, set at a level: 27,1436 hryvnia for 1 USD (+0,0553 UAH). The dollar on 14 July is 27,0883 hryvnia for 1 dollar.
Exchange rates on July 15:
USD — 27,1436 UAH per 1 dollar.
EUR — 30,874 UAH for 1 Euro;
PLN — 6,8997 UAH per 1 Polish zloty;
RUB -3,8158 UAH for 10 Russian rubles;
BYN — 11,2303 UAH per 1 Belarusian ruble;
TRY — 3,9528 UAH per 1 Turkish Lira;
MDL — 1,5848 UAH per 1 Moldovan LEU.
GBP — 34,0082 UAH 1 GBP;
CHF — 28,8854 UAH 1 Swiss franc;
CNY — 3,8686 UAH per 1 Chinese yuan
The screenshot (bank.gov.ua)
As reported, the national Bank of Ukraine on Tuesday, July 14, has weakened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 14 cents to 27,0883 hryvnia per dollar against 26,9505 hryvnia to the dollar on Monday.
We will remind, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that now need to talk about some containment rate of the Ukrainian hryvnia.
telegraf.com.ua