Fresh currency exchange rate: the dollar comes down, the hryvnia strengthened
On Friday, August 14, the national Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate to the us dollar and the Euro.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Thursday, August 13, strengthened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 7 cents to 27,41 UAH per dollar.
These data are presented on the website of the regulator.
The official exchange rate of hryvnia to US dollar was set at the level of 27.41 USD per. against 27,52 USD per. on Thursday, the exchange rate of hryvnia against Euro was set at the level of 32.42 UAH / EUR against UAH of 32.39 per Euro yesterday.
The Ministry of Finance continues to sell government bonds
Exchange rates on 14 Aug:
USD — 27,41 UAH per 1 dollar.
EUR — 32,42 UAH for 1 Euro;
PLN — 7, 37 UAH per 1 Polish zloty;
RUB — and 3.72 UAH for 10 Russian rubles;
BYN — 11,13 UAH per 1 Belarusian ruble;
TRY — 3,74 UAH per 1 Turkish Lira;
MDL — 1,65 UAH per 1 Moldovan LEU.
GBP — 35,87 UAH 1 GBP;
CHF — 30,07 1 UAH Swiss franc;
CNY — 3,94 UAH per 1 Chinese yuan
We will remind, since September, banks are required to publish accurate information about loans. This decision was made by the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine, the press service of the regulator.
