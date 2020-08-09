Fresh currency: the dollar fell and the Euro rose
On Friday, July 10, the national Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate to the us dollar and the Euro.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Friday, July 10, strengthened the official hryvnia exchange rate by two cents — to 26,9335 hryvnia per dollar against 26,9514 hryvnia to the dollar on Thursday.
These data are presented on the NBU website.
Official exchange rate of hryvnia against Euro was set at the level 30,5359 UAH per Euro against 30,4295 UAH per Euro yesterday.
Exchange rates on July 10:
USD — 26,9335 UAH per 1 dollar.
EUR — 30,5359 UAH for 1 Euro;
PLN — 6,8397 UAH per 1 Polish zloty;
RUB — 3,8167 UAH for 10 Russian rubles;
BYN — 11,0842 UAH per 1 Belarusian ruble;
TRY — 3,9238 UAH per 1 Turkish Lira;
MDL — 1,56 UAH per 1 Moldovan LEU.
GBP -34,0722 UAH 1 GBP;
CHF — 28,7138 UAH 1 Swiss franc;
CNY -3,8552 UAH per 1 Chinese yuan
The screenshot (bank.gov.ua)
As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that now need to talk about some containment rate of the Ukrainian hryvnia.
