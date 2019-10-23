Fresh jokes about male fantasies and female anger
No day without a smile.
We promise You that this morning you’ll laugh at our jokes, to tears, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
– Darling, all our friends had children, you know what I mean?
– Yes, I understand, you need to find new friends.
MA’am, I understand that everyone expresses their grief in their own way… But the crematorium staff did not appreciate the fireworks you have left in the pockets of your late husband.
Sensibly compiled will extend the life…
When the wife yells “You really don’t understand why I’m mad?”, I suspect she does not understand.
Grandparents who are poorly behaved this year, Santa Claus will give grandchildren for all the winter holidays.