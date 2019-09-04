Fresh selection of “gems” from school teachers
These are things everyone has heard of.
One of the most ironic and sarcastic people on the planet – a school teacher. After failing to realize his talent in stand up, pop the miniature, the writing of satires, pamphlets, libels, and other related genres of literature, they hone their fine wits on students, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to kiev.sq.com.ua.
Netizens have collected a small collection of the best phrases generated by the creative genius of a school teacher.
So.
In school the teachers say?
Chump.
The lesson is not made of rubber.
But if you from the tenth floor will be asked to jump, would you do it? (Variants – with the fifth, ninth, fifteenth).
A call for teachers.
A forest of hands!
And you head home remember?
Tomorrow the point will turn into two
I do the whole school to gather needs, or what?
Conductive only for a minute!
You in the window is always more interesting than the class
I — the last letter in the alphabet!
One more word and “pair” flies in the magazine
Closed mouths are on the tables
Remove the books, pull out double leaves
If all goes to hang himself, are you also going to join them. (Options – shoot, drown, jump from the tenth floor)
I have this sweet couple is now planted
And you say it out loud, the entire class will laugh!
Look in the book and see something else
Tin heads, iron heads, iron brains — such is the dawn of metallurgy
The diary on my Desk
Will the rest of his life sitting in a wooden house and diapers to trade
You better head home forgotten
Teacher (shop class instructor, military instructor): You two boys a little stronger?
Head — to hairstyles
What are you looking at me with eyes like a sick cow
Shoot yourself in the head stud, you have it wooden
Will teach while the white hair on their heels will not grow
For those who in an armored train (As an option – for those who fell from the train and hit his head)