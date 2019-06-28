Fresh water discovered in the Atlantic ocean
In the depths of the Atlantic ocean found the tank with fresh water. It is located at a depth in the layers of the rocks off the East coast of the United States. A study published in the journal .
Extraction of this water and its treatment for drinking would be too expensive. It should be noted that the reservoir itself stretches over 15 thousand square miles from new Jersey to Martha’s vineyard. It contains about 670 cubic miles of brackish water. More than half of the total volume of lake Michigan.
The specialists underline that this is not the cave or the lake under the seabed, and the water in the pores of the rocks, similar to water-soaked sponge. Water production and treatment for drinking would cost incredibly expensive and therefore it is almost impossible.
