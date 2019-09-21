‘Friday for the future’: the wave climate of demonstrations swept cities in the US. PHOTO. VIDEO
On Friday, September 20, the American students joined the strike climate, held in hundreds of cities about the world. Wave of “green protests” swept from Sweden to New Zealand. American youth, according to polls, considers global warming one of the biggest problems of mankind. The students and activists who supported the movement, urging politicians to enact legislation that protects the environment. The largest demonstrations were held in new York, Los Angeles, Washington, San Francisco and Miami. Young people believe that their appeals to adults and politicians, will help to change the situation.
In new York for climate action was attended by about 60 thousand people, as he wrote on Twitter mayor bill De Blasio. Greta Thunberg, a student from Sweden, which is considered a symbol of environmental demonstrations, speaking to like-minded people on the new York stock, said to support the movement took a total of 250 thousand people.
The mayor also urged the schools not to punish students for absences due to participation in the promotion. The city organized a safe place in case someone from young activists would need a break or a comfortable place to stay.
A spokeswoman for the organizers in new York said that authorities have put forward three basic requirements.
“First — there is no dubious views on democracy in business, in government, in the media, the second — the one hundred percent transition to renewable energy, the third – accountability pollution,” said Azalea Danes.
In Washington (D.C.) thousands of environmental activists marched on Capitol hill and ended the March in front of Congress.
“I definitely think we can make a difference. I don’t think it will immediately lead to a complete change, because it’s hard. For example, armed violence is difficult to change, but we are certainly going to influence,” commented for “voice of America” his participation in the March activist named Priscilla.
According to the organizers, in San Francisco in March was attended by about 40 000 people, calling on Federal leaders to take real actions against climate change, says CBS.
“We are lagging some 10 years in all that relates to the actions we should take to stop climate change,” said 17-year-old Sadie Scott from San Francisco.
In Los Angeles activists gathered in the city centre.
“Look, most of these people are very young, their parents, teachers, guardians also with them in this protest,” — said the reporter Randy Paige in a report for a local TV station KCAL9.
Marsh, according to him, ended in front of city hall. The event was attended by thousands of activists. Protesters urged officials to consider “green initiatives” proposed by member of the U.S. house of representatives Alexandra Ocasio Cortez.
In Miami-Dade the rally was held near the building of the city hall of Miami beach. Activists chanted: “Miami is under threat,” stressing the concern of sea level rise in their coastal city, according to CBS.
“I’m afraid I’ll lose my house, and that climate change is a defining issue of my generation,” said 16-year-old Alexander Demetriades.
With a coastline of 1350 miles (2172,6 km) Florida is facing the most serious risks from rising sea levels. Activists support “green New deal” and demand to stop the construction of additional infrastructure for fossil fuel extraction in the district.
In public schools Miami-Deida also stated that they support the participation of students in the campaign, despite the fact that they violate school rules.
The movement “for Future Fridays” started on Friday on the eve of the UN Summit in new York. The summit starts on Monday. In the period from 20 to 27 September, more than 5 thousand shares.
Climate protests began after 15-year-old schoolgirl from Sweden Greta Thunberg came under the Parliament building in Stockholm with the aim to attract the attention of politicians to the problems of ecology. During this time, the climate movement became increasingly influential. The initiative was supported by many politicians, activists and young people from all over the world. Greta Thunberg had become a byword for environmental activism worldwide. Swedish and Norwegian parliamentarians nominated Greta Thunberg for the Nobel peace prize.
