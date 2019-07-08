Fried fish useless in the prevention of stroke
Experts have dispelled the myth about the benefits of fried fish for the prevention of strokes. This product is best eaten boiled.
Scientists from the US and UK insist on the benefits of eating two times a week exclusively fatty fish. The results of the study have led experts to conclude that the risk of heart attacks is lower if the diet contains seafood, which contains large amounts of omega-3 acids.
About 22 thousand people, whose average age was 65 years, took part in the survey. The questions were about food, in particular the presence in the diet of the subjects seafood.
After analyzing the responses, the experts concluded that the risk of stroke is much higher for those who have in your diet fish, unlike fans of cooked dishes. During roasting all the nutrients and fatty acids omega-3 is simply lost. As a result, scientists have concluded that this product in the prevention of stroke carries no benefit at all.