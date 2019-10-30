Friend, do not hesitate, ate and rested at our expense, until we taught her a lesson
If you went to the store together, she’s at the cash register just said, “Marin, right now, go lay down until you pay”. So she quickly ran to the side, where broken products, and folded, creating intense activity until I paid. The café also constantly “borrowed” money and never thought to give. Although it was ordered in the amount of more than me, and drink, and cutting…
Ceased with her to walk to the shops and cafes, but not thinking about the consequences, to go with her on vacation in Greece. Me, my husband, she said. There “friend” my not stand on ceremony with our finances: sauna, massage, cheese tasting… All false modesty, had fun and appealed to my husband: “Yes, Lyosha, how good of you to come with us, a reliable man, as Marina got lucky!”
You have now the pay is good, you hold on for a place, that’s how much I looking for, it’s not luck”. Then I realized she was my husband and about the salary, all wormed. Finally my patience ran out after the drinks from our room. It was evening, we stayed with my husband at the beach, she went, ostensibly to himself, but asked for the keys to our room, supposedly forgot there is a cap.
Returned, knocking into her room to pick up the keys — no one opens, go to your: and she’s drinking a paid drink from the fridge and a special locker… And these drinks are not very cheap, all in euros… I already froze in the doorway and didn’t know what to say. She: “I’ve been here waiting for, something has delayed you, but I thought sit the evening together, a day to go…”
Somehow escorted her. Husband to me: “What the hell was that?” Decided to teach!
The next day I went to an expensive restaurant. We sat down and the husband went to the waiter and warned of a separate account. Then we laughed, had fun, and my husband specifically, she is constantly reminded what a good salary! We very carefully and slightly ordered, but it is in what does not deny! I believe its the total amount was… all 30-35 thousand rubles.
This is an expensive restaurant. I had to see her face once flew all the fun, when the waiter brought separate checks. This she did not expect… Immediately realized that this vacation at our expense, and do many things in life at our expense for her over.
You can fly from Greece reluctantly spoke with us, and then communication came to naught. I hope this lesson will long remember!