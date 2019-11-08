Friend Nachalovo dedicated a song sick car crash (video)
Girlfriend of the late Russian singer Yulia Nachalova Alena Kravets a song dedicated to a cancer patient Anastasia Zavorotnyuk.
That her new song “Strong” is dedicated to the car crash, told reporters she Kravets.
“I know that Nastya is now courageously fighting the disease, showing all his will, all his power. I would like to support and wish you to cope with the disaster and again to conquer us with beauty, talent, and her inimitable charisma. I’m sure she and her family patience, strength and courage”, — said the singer.
Earlier, Kravets has dedicated his song “I’m not like all” friend and colleague Yulia Nachalova.
Recall that Anastasia Zavorotnyuk struggling with cancer of the brain. According to rumors, the doctors were unable to cope with the tumor, the actress provide palliative care.
