Friend Regina Todorenko shared impressions about a posh wedding of a friend
Large-scale Italian wedding Regina Todorenko and Vlad Topalov was a welcome event not only for their friends, but also for numerous army of fans. The couple decided to organize a celebration for three days! Beautiful and happy bride shone amid the picturesque landscapes of Sorrento, in a white dress with a train-veil from the shoulders and neckline of luxury on the arm of a groom in a white jacket with “butterfly”. A wedding dance and original vows of the newlyweds touched the entire network! However, during the second day of the wedding to assess the images of the spouses, their fans failed. A friend and colleague TV presenter for the show “heads and Tails” Maria Ivanova in stories Instagram has let slip that hotel guests were forbidden to shoot the newlyweds.
According to the staff, the second day was themed. The girls can be seen flying white long dresses retro-style and cap – like, to guests introduced a dress code.
Fresh pictures in a similar outfit and she captured Regina in the company of moms. It is a long loose dress and cream hat-Kanata.
“It’s very beautiful, sit and wait for the bride and groom. But today we won’t publish them because we were forbidden,” said Maria to the camera. “Alas, no enchanting photo of Regina and Vlad”, signed frames it.
But the girl shared her impressions of the holiday, posting Jolly pictures in groups of friends – the stars of “heads and Tails” Alina Astrovskii, musician Anton Lavrentiev and actor Nikita Efremov.
“It was one of the most heartfelt and beautiful weddings ever. Just unreal cool!” — said Maria.
She also showed a funny photo all the same company, originally signed it: “Only mad guests!”
It is worth noting that at the wedding, Regina Todorenko and Vlad Topalov visited Lesya Nikityuk. She even caught a stylish Bridal bouquet and admired his image in a short dress.