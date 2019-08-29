Friend “thief in law” Guli pleased with his candid photo session on the day of birth (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani singer AFAQ Aslan, which some media called a friend of “thief in law” Lotu Guli (Nadir Salifov), shared with subscribers and fans in Instagram pictures with a candid photo shoot. This writes the portal “Compromising”.
The publication notes that many users are accustomed to it is often excessive openness, but this time she had a reason — yesterday, August 29, influential crime boss turned 47 years old.
Apparently to impress the new forms and provoke Lot Afag chose for the photo session the white ultrashort shorts and minitop in tone.
However, this was not the only photo shoot the singer, who previously appeared as Topless in jeans (or what’s left of them) that was appreciated by its many subscribers.
The portal recalls that AFAQ Aslan has repeatedly hinted that she has a connection with criminal authority, stating that her husband lives in Turkey. She also published a postcard with the image of the letters “A+N”, which apparently should mean “AFAQ+Nadir”. But in an interview, “Sputnik-Azerbaijan” singer did not directly confirm or deny the affair with the “thief in law”, limiting the vague phrase that “the crime boss also has a heart”.
As previously reported “FACTS” Lotu Guli on the eve of his birthday returned the title of thief in law raskroennogo authority.
