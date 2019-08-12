Friends of Prince Harry refused to invite the guests Meghan Markle: the cause (photo)
Friends of Prince Harry stopped inviting him and his wife Meghan Markle to his guests. As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, the reason for this was that the native of the United States the Duchess of Sussex refuses to recognize the rules of etiquette, accepted at a dinner party of aristocrats.
The rules stipulate that couples need to sit at a table apart, in marked for them by special signs locations. This is done primarily to make the couple or the bride and groom did not distract other guests by revealing his tender feelings to each other.
However, Megan considers all conventions and unnecessary, outdated tradition. She stubbornly sits down next to Harry, and then the Duke and Duchess begin to behave like a couple of lovebirds.
The most implacable of his friends, Harry refused to Megan from the house, finding it “too American.”
However, the former actress and she tries to discourage her husband from some of his old friends, believing that they are a bad influence on him. For example, Tatler magazine claims that under the influence of the couple Harry stopped to chat with his childhood friend Tom Inskeep, which once were inseparable. Together they participated in scandalous revelry and parties. Tom previously advised a friend to marry Megan. And thus turned her (along with Harry) against him.
Megan and Harry often openly show their feelings in public
