Frightening sight: scientists have shown how people will look in 25 years remote work
The experts created a model depicting how in 2045 might look like people who have to work at home in the next 25 years. A remote employee is presented in the form of virtual models Susan and her appearance is a terrifying picture, created by clinical psychologists and fitness specialists, writes The Daily Mail.
Susan hunched shoulders, double chin, obesity, and “digital eye strain” — a dry bloodshot eyes in the result of the fact that she spent all day staring at the computer screen.
According to experts DirectlyApply, in the form of this model describes the effects which remote work can have on our body, if we do not take the necessary steps to avoid this.
While many remote workers enjoyed the extra sleep and a comfortable home clothing during the quarantine, a future pandemic may mean that the benefits of such a lifestyle will be much perevedeny long-term physical effects on our body.
Let’s look at the different problems that may face Susan and other remote workers by 2045.
Computer vision syndrome
If you look at screens all day, it can cause the so-called digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome arising from repetitive movements of the eyes. This leads to dryness, inflammation and redness of the eyes, to their irritation, and blurred vision.
Ophthalmologists recommend to do breaks in work with screens for 15-30 minutes, turning the eyes on distant objects; to sit at a distance of 2 feet (60 cm) from monitor; reduce glare using softer lighting; to ensure that glasses and contact lenses that you wear, consistent with visual needs.
Poor posture
Lack of exercise and a long seat time in sharbino position in front of the screen — all of which can lead to extension of the neck, forming rounded shoulders and a hump which will develop over time. It will be held from the neck to your hands and back.
According to estimates Hospital for special surgery (HSS) in new York, we begin to slouch after 15 minutes of sitting or standing in the same place.
Experts recommend that you regularly change position in the chair and, if necessary, correct it.
“Even if you are comfortable, you never have to sit in one position for more than an hour — say in the HSS. — It is recommended to get up and move every 30-40 minutes. It also reminds you about the need to change posture, when you return to work.”
Injuries repetitive surge
We are talking about pain in the muscles, nerves and tendons caused by repetitive movement and excessive stress. In the hands and wrists is manifested in the form of sensations of heat or tingling, weakness, sensitivity or seizures.
Repetitive injuries from overexertion can worsen significantly and lead to poor posture in other parts of the body.
In the NHS it is recommended to maintain good posture during work, taking regular breaks to run long or repetitive tasks and to ensure that your Desk, keyboard, mouse and screen were placed so that the work caused the least stress. Users are advised not to “bash” on the keyboard while typing.
“Technical neck”
Work with a device such as a phone or laptop, can contribute to the modern term “technical neck”, also called cervical kyphosis, which leads to abnormal curvature of the cervical spine.
This is caused by muscle tension in the use of gadgets can lead to pain in the neck and shoulders, stiffness and pain. The condition often affects other muscles and body parts.
Dr. Daniel Reeve, Professor of orthopedic surgery at the Medical center of Columbia University in new York, said that all of us need to frequently get up from the chair and move.
“If you have a sedentary Desk job, at least every 15-30 minutes you should get up and walk at least a minute,’ he said. — This will make the blood circulate, and your neck will be in a different position, [and] it will be useful not only for neck but also for other parts of your body. Studies show that prolonged sitting is dangerous to your heart and leads to reduced life expectancy”.
Remote workers need a chair with good lumbar support and the ability to lean back as far as technically possible — this position relieves tension from the muscles of the neck. In addition, it is recommended to equip the workplace so that you part time to work standing up.
Hair loss
Vitamin D is mainly produced in the sun, so all day indoors can lead to vitamin deficiency in the body. This can cause hair loss, while delayed growth of new hair.
The best way to avoid this is to use your lunch break to get some sunlight, looking in shops, running errands or even while relaxing in the garden or outdoors, if you have access to it.
Pale, dull and wrinkled skin
A lack of vitamin D and B-12 because of reduced exposure to sunlight can lead to pale, dull and exhausted skin. To avoid this, go outside and breathe the fresh air during a precious lunch break.
It is also very important to use products to protect the skin in high summer or at any other time when the sun a lot — including a sun hat.
Although we do not know the age of Susan, on her face an abundance of wrinkles. Although wrinkles are a natural part of aging, certain habits such as eye contact with the screen throughout the day can increase the appearance of lines forming under the surface of the skin, leading to wrinkles such as crow’s feet or deeper wrinkles.
Drinking plenty of water, quitting Smoking and protection from sunlight — these are all good ways to keep your skin smooth and healthy.
Dark circles under eyes
If you look at multiple screens while you work all day, it can cause the appearance of dark circles on the skin under the eyes, because of what we look tired and haggard.
According to the research center of the Mayo clinic in the US, we can avoid circles and puffiness by reducing fluid intake before bedtime and reducing the amount of salt in the diet, avoiding Smoking and visitas — for most adults, seven to nine hours a day.
Obesity
Long periods of staying in the room, constant snacking and lack of exercise can lead to accumulation of excess fat in the body over time.
Work at home may increase the temptation of every hour to go to the refrigerator, but often it is the result of boredom, not hunger. So try to avoid snacking between meals — what could be the main cause of weight gain — exercise, go out and make a diet plan to not gain weight.
The increase in stress
The prolonged absence of contact with other people and overwork can lead to higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which raises blood pressure and has adverse effects on physical health. Connect with colleagues and friends via video chats, try to go to live meetings when it is safe from the point of view of social distancing.
How not to become Susan
The study DirectApply were offered advice on how to maintain a good level of physical and mental health while working remotely.
1. When you work remotely, an important permanent mode of work and rest. Routine is the key to emotional and physical health.
2. Maintain positive social contacts: talk to people in any way possible.
3. Exercise. Schedule them every day and try to breathe air as possible.
4. Look for a balance between work and personal life: when you work remotely it is easy to lose. Remember that your health should not restrict life work.
5. Use the time wisely. Spend it with friends or family, outdoors or performing exercises.
