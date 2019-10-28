Frightening statistics: States where the risk of mass shootings above all
Each year in the USA there is an extremely high level of violence associated with weapons. Among them — murder, suicide, accidents related to careless handling of weapons, as well as cases where the weapon falls into the hands of children. This writes the World Population Review.
Statistics of violence with weapons in the US is alarming. About 72% of murders across the country related to firearms. According to the Department of justice, 60% of firearm deaths among adults occur as a result of suicide. In the United States annually, more than 33 000 people. In 2017 from firearms killed 39 773 people, which is the highest figure since 1986. Of these, 23 854 — committed suicide and 14 542 — were killed; that is 12 deaths per 100 000 persons and 7 per 100 000 people respectively.
The proportion of suicides accounted for the largest number of deaths associated with weapons, according to States. The majority of people who committed suicide with firearms of a specific type has been registered and licensed gun owners.
The correlation that was found in the study is that people in States with lower values of population density are more likely to commit suicide with weapons. This means that the higher population density allows people to feel less lonely and isolated.
States with the highest rates of suicide are Montana, Alaska and Wyoming, as well as various smaller towns in the Western United States. At the end of the list, heavily populated States such as new Jersey, Rhode island and Massachusetts.
The annual death rate from firearms is not just a reflection of the fact that citizens cannot get along or respect each other’s rights to life. A firearm was also involved in the attempted murder of eleven presidents of the United States. Four US President were shot dead, Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William Mac-Acidic and John F. Kennedy.
As of January 2019, the five largest U.S. States with the highest death rates from firearms: Alaska, Montana, Alabama, Louisiana, Missouri.
In Alaska, approximately 56% of homes have at least one weapon. In Montana 67,5% have a gun in the house. The weapon is approximately 50% of families in Alabama. 49% of the inhabitants of Louisiana to own a weapon. Weapons can be found just less than 44% of the residents of Missouri.
Five States that have the lowest rates of mortality associated with guns: Hawaii, Massachusetts, Rhode island, new York and Connecticut. Only 20.5% of Hawaiians have a weapon. 14.3 percent in Massachusetts. 15.9% of residents of Rhode island to own a weapon. 22,2% of new Yorkers have guns. And just 22.2% in Connecticut have guns.
The United States have the highest percentage of gun ownership in the world. In the US 100 people have 120 firearms, and 30% of Americans own at least one weapon. This means that most gun owners have more than one firearm. According to the Pew Research center, two-thirds of gun owners have more than one firearm, and 29% possess five or more firearms.
How many Americans own weapons? In the United States with over 98 million to own a weapon. In the US, more weapons than people in the country. On 327 million Americans crouches 390 million weapons.
The nation that ranks second in the list of countries holding weapons — Yemen, and even in this case, the population of Yemen is about fifty five firearms per hundred people.
In the US a lot more weapons than any other countries. In many States there is strict firearms laws or strict rules of gun ownership. In 2018, the weapon caused so much damage and claimed so many lives that younger voters were more likely to vote on election day than ever. Millennials and generation Z children are mainly affected by armed violence in America.
Elections of 2018 showed a high turnout of young voters, and the statistics showed that violence with firearms was the main reason for their activity.
The number of deaths from firearms in the States regarding the number of population in 2019:
- FL — 10 deaths per 100 thousand of population is just 1 838 deaths in the 2018 population 21 646 155 people.
- California — 9.5 deaths per 100 thousand population — total 3 453 death in 2018 a population of 39 747 267.
- Il — 8 deaths per 100 thousand population — total 1 019 deaths in 2018 the population of 12 700 381 people.
- New York- 5.3 deaths per 100 thousand of population — a total of 1 019 deaths in 2018 — a 19 population of 491 people.
- New Jersey — 5.2 deaths per 100 thousand population total of 434 death in 2018 the population of 8 922 547 people.
Statistics by state for last 37 years, also leaves much to be desired. In the period from 1982 to 2019 was a huge amount of mass shootings. Mass shooting according to the newspaper Statista is the shooting, which killed at least 4 people.
Compared to other Western countries, in the United States significantly more shooting that, under some assumptions, due to relatively weak laws on gun control. The laws on gun control in the United States depend on the state, and the right to own firearms is enshrined in the Constitution of the United States.
The worst in U.S. history, a mass shooting occurred in 2017 Las Vegas (NV), killing 58 people and another 546 were injured.
In this case, 11 the largest mass shootings happened in the last 4 years from 2015. The vast majority of shooters are men.
For the last 37 years (in the period from 1982 to 2019) the least number of mass shootings (with the number of victims 4 or more) occurred in the States of Arizona, Arkansas, Utah, Oklahoma, District of Columbia, Nebraska, Hawaii, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Mississippi, Louisiana and Massachusetts. In each of these States happened to 1 mass shooting in 37 years.
A little more executions were in the States of Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oregon, Virginia, South Carolina, Minnesota, Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan. Happened here at the 2 arrows in every state.
Maryland and Connecticut has had 3 mass shootings in the last 37 years. Ohio, Illinois, new York and Wisconsin saw 4 of the mass shooting in the period from 1982 to 2019. In Pennsylvania, there were 5 mass shootings in the period, in co — 6 and WA — 7.
Second and third place equally divided the States of Texas and Florida over the past 37 years, there have been 11 mass shootings.
As of the August 2019 first place with 20 mass executions in the last 37 years has taken California.
According to the newspaper El Paso Times in the 28-day period in August 2019 mass shooting in El Paso and Odessa has secured the status of Texas as the state with the most mass deaths.
And on October 27 in Texas again shooting occurred. Unknown opened fire at a student party in honor of the beginning of the new year. To identify the assailant police have not yet succeeded.
In recent years, mass shootings resulted in the deaths of 69 innocent people in Odessa, El Paso, Sutherland springs, Santa Fe and Dallas. Three gunmen were also killed.
Such a mass of incidents has led to the fact that, beginning in elementary grades in Texas are teaching you how to act in case of mass shooting in school, as many mass murders happen in schools in all States.
In addition, in recent years for schools was perfectly normal to introduce additional security measures — surveillance cameras that cover the entire school grounds as well as special sessions for students and parents on first aid when wounded and bleeding. Ambulances are equipped with special equipment, additional supplies of blood for transfusion and other medicines.
In colleges, students over 21 are allowed to carry firearms to class. Also own a gun, and teachers.
Private mass shootings have changed about the police. They took the biggest risk and therefore undergo additional training on how to act in such situations. As well as receive psychological support, as often suffer from post-traumatic syndrome. Often police can’t even use guns because they can hurt civilians not involved in the organization of the shooting.
Since taking office in January 2015, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was puzzled by the fact that Texas is suffering from mass shootings. Abbott released a list of orders, mainly aimed at strengthening the law enforcement response, when authorities received reports of people which may pose a threat to the public.
Orders aimed at addressing gaps in the law enforcement procedures do not contain specific recommendations for further restriction of access to weapons.
While the authorities are trying to balance the right to arms with action to curb mass shootings, the Texans continue their life — many getting ready for the next shot — some carry guns, hoping to stop the shooter, other to learn how to give first aid.