From 1 January the minimum wage increased
The minimum wage in Ukraine from 1 January 2020 723 is 4 hryvnia. This figure is laid down in the law “On state budget for 2020”, which entered into force on 1 January (project No. 2000).
In the state budget with the minimum wage: from 1 January 2020 4 723 hryvnia, and the official salary of worker of I tariff category Unified tariff from 1 January 2020 — 2 102 hryvnias.
Based on these indicators the minimum wage in 2020 will increase by 13% or by UAH 550.
We will remind, the draft state budget for 2020 is calculated according to the realistic Scenario 1, the economy Ministry, according to which the economy will grow by 3.7%.