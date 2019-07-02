From 1 July the two categories of Ukrainians increased pensions
After the increase of pensions from 1 July, the budget deficit of the Pension Fund of Ukraine grew by 15 billion.
This was reported by the economist Viktor Skarshevsky.
“From 1 July, takes place the indexation of pensions by 4.5%. Naturally this increase will not improve the lives of seniors. Prices are rising faster than indexing. Moreover, during five years prices grew 2.6 times. Retirees, especially those who receive the minimum pension became 1.5 times poorer than five years ago,” said Viktor Skarshevsky.
The expert noted that pre-election initiative of the Prime Minister Vladimir Groysman to increase pensions for those who have a work experience of more than 30 years for women and 35 years for men to receive not less than 2000 hryvnias a month.
“This will affect 2.5 million pensioners who will receive less than $ 10 per month. The money in the pension Fund was not provided. And that 3.6 billion UAH. Accordingly, the budget deficit of the pension Fund was increased by 15 billion hryvnia. In the framework of pre-election promises and attempts at indirect bribery of voters is increasing the deficit of the pension Fund”, — summarized V. Skarshevsky.
We will remind, today, July 1, in Ukraine increased by increasing the living wage and “tied” to him social benefits. In particular, the average cost of living is upgraded from 1853 to 1936 UAH, for children up to 6 years, from 1626 to 1699 UAH, for children from 6 to 18 years – until 2027 2118 UAH, for able-bodied citizens – from 1921 to 2007 UAH. For disabled persons – from 1497 to UAH 1564.
The average cost of living from July 1, 1936 is hryvnia. Following raising the minimum wage is scheduled for December 1, 2019.